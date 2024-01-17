Former Rangers attacker set to sign for ex club's arch rivals

The former Motherwell and Partick Thistle forward is heading back to the SPFL.

We are now 17 days into the January transfer window and it's fair to say it has been one of the most quiet in recent history across Scottish football.

Rangers have not confirmed any new signings since that arrival of Wolves striker Fabio Silva on loan at the end of December. Meanwhile, Celtic only complete their first capture last night with German winger Nicolas Kuhn arriving on a five-and-a-half year deal while the the likes of Hibs and Aberdeen have yet to do any business this month.

However, it has been busier across the lower divisions in the SPFL and a former Rangers attacker looks set to be returning north of the border to sign for another of his old club's arch rivals. According to various reports, one-time Ibrox winger Jake Hastie is set to sign for League One club Hamilton Accies.

The 24-year old began his career at Motherwell, and also had a loan spell back with Steelmen while on the books at Rangers, Now it looks like he is set to depart English side Hartlepool United to sign for boyhood team's North Lanarkshire rivals.

Hastie signed for Rangers, from Motherwell, in 2019 and was with the club for three seasons but spent that entire time out on loan without making a single appearance. He went out to Rotherham United then back to Motherwell then to Partick Thistle and Linfield in Northern Ireland before leaving permanently for Hartlepool.