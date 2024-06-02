Rangers defender tipped for Real Madrid move as Celtic £25m demand scares Saints

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest transfer talk from Celtic and Rangers as the summer transfer window prepares to open for business.

Rangers have been told their latest addition is good enough to play for newly crowned Champions League winners Real Madrid at some point in the future.

The Light Blues kicked off their summer recruitment with the capture of Brazilian left-back Jefte last week after the Fluminense star agreed a four-year deal at Ibrox. The 20-year-old has just completed a season-long loan deal with APOEL Nicosia, scoring three goals and providing four assists in 33 appearances in all competitions for the Cypriot club. His time in Nicosia also saw Jefte feature alongside former Rangers loan signing Dalcio, who spent one season at Ibrox during Pedro Caixinha’s time in charge.

Although Dalcio made little impact during his time as a Rangers player, he has backed his former club’s first summer signing to shine at Ibrox and insisted Jefte could play for Real Madrid at some point in his career ‘if he works hard and wants it’.

He told MailSport: “Jefte’s a very good player, really offensive. He’ll bring speed and goals to Rangers. And he’s young so he’ll learn. He’s still developing and Rangers can bring the best out of him. He will improve at Ibrox. He’s a good player now but has so much potential to get better. He came to APOEL as a young player and was thrown straight into a top league.

“Of course, for the first three or four months it was difficult for him as he adapted. But, after that, he was an amazing left-back for us. Rangers aren’t paying a lot of money for Jefte now. But in the future he can be anything he wants to be. Everything depends on Jefte himself. If he works hard and wants it – and everyone said this about him at APOEL – he could play for Real Madrid in the future.”

Premier League new boys ‘scared’ by Celtic demand

Celtic star Matt O’Riley has been linked with several clubs across Europe after playing an integral role in an overwhelmingly successful season.

The former MK Dons midfielder scored 19 goals and provided 18 assists 49 appearances in all competitions as Brendan Rodgers’ side completed a domestic double and his form was rewarded with a maiden call-up to the senior Denmark squad as he earned the first of two caps in a 2-0 defeat against Northern Ireland in November last year. Despite his impressive form with the Hoops, O’Riley has failed to secure a place in the Danish squad for the Euro 2024 Finals in a decision that provoked disbelief from Celtic supporters.

The summer now looks set to be dominated by talk of the midfielder’s future after the likes of Brighton and Hove Albion, Everton, West Ham United and Atletico Madrid were all linked with a move for O’Riley - but it is one English Premier League newcomer and a familiar face that are at the heart of the latest transfer talk.