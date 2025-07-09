Rangers and Celtic are both preparing for the start of the new Scottish Premiership season

Rangers are gearing up for life under new manager Russell Martin. He was picked as their permanent replacement for Philippe Clement. The ex-Gers defender has had spells in the past at MK Dons, Swansea City and Southampton.

As for Celtic, they will be looking to win the Scottish Premiership title ahead of their rivals again next season. They stormed to top spot in the last campaign. Brendan Rodgers has the chance to bring in some new faces this summer.

Rangers agree terms with Sheffield Wednesday winger Djeidi Gassama

Rangers are on the ‘brink’ of signing Sheffield Wednesday winger Djeidi Gassama, according to The Star. The Gers have agreed terms with the attacker over a move to Scotland. He has been on the books at Hillsborough since 2023 but is now set for an exit above the border.

Gassama, 21, was snapped up by the Owls two years ago following their promotion from League One. He has since become one of their most prized assets and has caught the eye in South Yorkshire. The former France youth international has made 84 appearances for them in all competitions to date and has scored 12 goals, eight of which came in the last campaign.

He signed for PSG back in 2019 and went on to play once for their first-team as a youngster. The forward was loaned out by the French giants to Eupen to get some experience under his belt. He found the net on two occasions in 20 outings during his spell in Belgium before his switch to England.

Rangers could see him as someone to boost their attacking department. If he joined, he would give Martin more competition and depth going forward. He is a pacey player who likes to get up and down the flank.

Celtic’s Jude Bonnar to join Ayr United on loan

Celtic youngster Jude Bonnar is expected to join Ayr United on loan, the Daily Record claim. The prospect is poisted to join Scott Brown’s side on a temporary basis. He will be eager to get as much game time as possible in the second tier.

He was handed his debut by the Hoops last term against Aberdeen. Speaking afterwards, Rodgers was full of praise for him and has this to says: "It's nice for Jude. He's done very well with the second team, but not only that, he's working very, very hard, which I notice I see him in the gym a lot, doing his extra to get himself physically ready. He's technically very good in the game. Like I said, he's improving his physicality. He's improving the competitive side to his game.

"Tactically, he understands how we work and for him to get that feeling of coming in. For me, what he also showed was personality, because I like my players, especially young players, to have the personality to come into the arena and play for Celtic. He showed all of that, so it should hopefully give him that bit of motivation now to push on."