Celtic are preparing for the start of the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season

Celtic have the chance to bring in new signings this summer to bolster their ranks. They also have the opportunity to let some players head out the exit door as well if needed. Brendan Rodgers’ side are currently preparing for the start of the new season.

The Hoops stormed to the Scottish Premiership title once again in the last campaign. They will be aiming to do the same again in the next campaign ahead of rivals Rangers. The Glasgow giants will also be hoping to progress further in Europe if they can next time around.

Who are Celtic’s next friendly opponents Estrela da Amadora?

Celtic are heading to Portugal this weekend for some warm-weather training and pre-season friendly clashes. As well as facing Sporting Lisbon, the Hoops will also lock horns with Estrela da Amadora. They play their football in the Primeira Liga and finished 15th last term. José Faria is their manager.

Estrela da Amadora are based in Amadora, which is in the north west of Lisbon. It is one of the largest urban communities in the country and has a population of 171,719. However, their football team has to battle with Sporting Lisbon for supporters.

They were formed back in 2020 after the collapse of C.F. Estrela da Amadora and play at the Estádio José Gomes, which has a capacity of just over 9,000. The former team went out of business back in 2011 after financial problems. The new club were created five years ago after the merger of Clube Desportivo Estrela merged with Club Sintra Football and they started in the third tier in place of Campeonato de Portugal.

Estrela da Amadora have since risen up to the top flight and won their latest promotion in 2023 after beating Marítimo on penalties. Indonesian company Pakuan Football Enterprise, led by Dodi Irwan Suparno, completed a takeover of them in 2022. They have a few notable players in their squad including ex-Sporting Lisbon winger Jovane Cabral and former Valencia and Benfica defender Ferro.

Celtic summer update

Celtic have snapped up attacker Benjamin Nygren from Nordsjælland to add more firepower to their options at the top end of the pitch. He scored 16 goals last season for his previous club in Denmark. The Hoops have also brought in Kieran Tierney, Ross Doohan and Hayato Inamura.

Rodgers has shared this recruitment update: “When you're a club the size of Celtic, you get linked to so many players and there's so much gossip and speculation. But we've signed some really good players. We've signed some potential. And we also know we need to sign some players that can affect the team, because we lost some really important players. Kyogo (Furuhashi) in January and Nicolas Kuhn possibly leaving. So we know what we need to improve. And I'm pretty sure we will do over the summer.”

Celtic’s upcoming friendlies are a chance for their players to get back up to speed. Results aren’t too important in these type of matches and they are all about getting people fit and ready.