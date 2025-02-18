The Rangers manager’s position has been assessed by a pundit - with two players also in the firing line.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A pundit and former player had demanded more from a pair of Rangers players - as he pinpoints the one saving grace Philippe Clement has at the club.

The Light Blues relieved some pressure around the manager with a 3-1 Premiership win at Hearts. That said, the performance was not a complete one and they managed to dig out a win while not at their best. It came a week after a sobering Scottish Cup exit to Championship side Queen’s Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Hutton is a favourite at Rangers after coming through the club academy and winning a title in blue. He has been assessing the situation for boss Clement right not but a couple of players also don’t escape a scolding.

Europa turns saviour

For the ex-right-back, a top eight spot in the league phase of the Europa League is what is saving Clement. Hutton told Premier Sports: “I think it is probably his only saving grace at this moment in time where they sneaked into that top eight. Everything kind of fell their way and they're through into the knockout rounds. And arguably they kept some of their best performances for the European games.

“I mean, it's easy for all to see. To get to one cup final, be knocked out in Queen's Park, the next one, they're nowhere near it in the league. Look, it's not good enough for a team like Rangers. And I understand. I gave them so much leeway at the start with everything that was going on. Lowering the wage bill, getting rid of experienced players, younger players coming in, needing time.

“I gave them that time. I knew it was going to be a rocky road before it got better. But is it getting better or are they getting worse? And I just think, especially domestically, performances aren't good enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their way form isn't good enough. And look, I think other teams that play against them smell the fear within them. They know when Rangers come to town that that fear factor's not there anymore. So is it time for a change? Look, we'll have to see in the coming weeks.

“They’ve got another couple of difficult fixtures coming up. But look, I think he is hanging on at this moment in time.”

Lawrence debate

Attacking midfielder Tom Lawrence came back into the team at Hearts, with youngster Bailey Rice on the bench after starting against the Spiders. Out of contract at the end of the season, Lawrence’s inclusion was put to Hutton. Nedim Bajrami was signed last summer and he’s also been in for criticism.

He said on Clement’s call: “Maybe that's what he thinks. Me personally, I don't, because Dessers and Igamane the way they were playing with Cerny on one side, he was getting a tune out of that. But he is not going to take a risk with inexperienced players at this moment in time, because he can’t, he knows he can’t. He's tried it and I think the Queen's Park game was the right time if he was going to bring in some younger players and it didn't work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If he played two or three youngsters the other day and he could beat 4-0, he's sacked. Lawrence probably comes into the club, he's on a big contract, I would have thought. He spent more time on the injury table. Yes, he's more than capable of a flash of brilliance, but you need more. You need consistency from these players in those areas.

“Bajrami for me, I mean, I genuinely don't know what he's given at this moment in time. He's spent a lot of money and look, by all accounts, Rangers don't have the money to spend. So recruitment needs to be good. So to bring someone in like that, who doesn't even, who very rarely plays anymore, look, it's not ideal. So that kind of goes down to the recruitment team and the manager. It just floats in and out. I'm genuinely not sure on what he gives you at this moment in time.”