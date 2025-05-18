The Ibrox club are looking to strike a deal with a number of lower leagues clubs within the SPFL set-up for next season

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers are exploring the possibility of entering into a co-operation agreement with Scottish Championship side Raith Rovers, according to reports.

The Ibrox club are looking to strike a deal with the Kirkcaldy-based club under a new Scottish FA initiative, while also forming a partnership with a number of other lower league sides from the start of next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposal for the 'Cooperation System' was given the green light by the governing body and the SPFL back in February, allowing more opportunities for young players heading out on loan while also being able to play for their parent club should the opportunity arise both in and outside of transfer windows.

According to the Daily Record, the Light Blues could be closing in on a link-up with the Fifers to be their co-operative club in the second-tier.

It's claimed Ibrox officials view the move as a positive step for their youngsters to gain more first-team experience with Raith Rovers set to benefit from receiving a number of talented starlets over the course of the campaign.

Rangers are also considering clubs to partner with in SPFL League One and League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news comes amid fears the club could face SFA punishment after nine-in-a-row hero John Brown’s remarks branding Scottish football as “corrupt” after Nicolas Raskin was denied a clear goal during the 2-2 draw against Hibs at Easter Road on Saturday.

The Belgian midfielder appeared to have made it 2-0 as the ball looked to have crossed the line, but referee Nick Walsh and his team of officials missed the incident and allowed played to continue with the home side immediately breaking up the pitch and scoring an equaliser.

VAR’s reasoning for not awarding the goal was due to a lack of a conclusive angle to judge whether the full ball was over the goal-line. However, a raging Brown launched into a furious rant on co-commentary duty on Rangers TV, stating: “I would say it is corrupt.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lead commentator Tom Miller responded: “Well, I’m not sure we can actually say that,” before Brown snapped back: “Well, I am saying it. That is a disgrace, and it is the worst decision I have seen in all the years I have been in football. Disgraceful.”

At present, it remains unclear if Brown’s comments will be reviewed internally by the Scottish FA, by Rangers have already confirmed in a statement that the flashpoint will be raised with Hampden chiefs.

Article 29.2 addresses the content of publications and audio/visual materials related to football. It prohibits clubs or bodies from publishing material that criticizes match officials in a way that suggests bias, incompetence, or impacts their character.

It reads: “A club or recognised football body which publishes, distributes, issues, sells or authorises a third party to publish, distribute, issue or sell a match programme or any other publication in any media now existing or hereinafter invested, including but not limited to the Internet, social networking or micro-blogging sites, shall ensure that any such publications audio/visual material does not contain any criticism of any match official calculated to indicate bias or incompetence on the part of such match official or to impinge upon his character.