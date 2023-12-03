The club have issued a statement reminding supporters about how the use of pyro devices are dangerous and illegal

Rangers have issued a stern warning to supporters over the illegal use of pyrotechnics at football stadiums - admitting fans are at risk of arrest and would leave the club open to 'disciplinary action' from the SPFL.

The Ibrox club also expressed their regret over the disruption caused during the Dundee vs Rangers Scottish Premiership clash at Dens Park last month, in which flares were let off in the away end and forced the game to be halted for 18 minutes.

Fans of other clubs in the top-flight, including Celtic, Aberdeen and Motherwell have also prompted the authorities to meet with Scottish Government officials and Police Scotland to discuss the problem after similar pyro displays in the stands earlier this season.

It was concluded that the behaviour of some individuals was "having a disruptive and detrimental impact on the safety of the vast majority of supporters and potentially the players and officials on the field."

Rangers have now sent a message to their fans urging them not to bring pyrotechnics to games, while providing an update into the investigation over the chaos caused in Dundee.

A club statement released on Sunday ahead of the league match against St Mirren read: "As everyone at Rangers FC prepares for a massive month of fixtures, the club reminds supporters the use of pyrotechnics is not only dangerous, but also illegal within sports stadia. Supporters who bring pyrotechnic devices to football matches are at risk of arrest and put the club at risk of football sanctions.

"Rangers regrets the display of pyrotechnics at Dens Park last month, which resulted in a fire alarm triggering, and our match with Dundee FC being temporarily suspended. This led to an investigation by the SPFL and has put Rangers in a position where a repeat has the potential for the club to be subject to disciplinary action.