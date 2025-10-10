The Portuguese boss accepts he made a lot of ‘wrong decisions’ during his short spell as Rangers manager

Pedro Caixinha has rarely spoken publicly about his nightmare spell in charge of Rangers - but the Portuguese boss has now reflected on where it all went wrong for him at Ibrox.

Caixinha endured an ill-fated 229-day stint as Light Blues manager, winning just 14 of his 26 games at the helm. It was previously the club's shortest-ever managerial reign before Russell Martin’s tenure.

He is best remembered for a couple of infamous moments, most notably when he stepped into a hedge to confront supporters after their shock European defeat minnows Progres Niederkorn.

And while he has owned up to makes a number of “wrong decisions”, the 54-year-old reckons there were three major contributing factors behind why his spell in Glasgow turned sour.

How Pedro Caixinha looks back on ill-fated Rangers spell

Caixinha blames a lack of “respect” shown towards him, leaked news from within the club and owner Dave King's absence for all playing a part in his downfall.

In an eye-opening interview with GiveMeSport, Caixinha said: “I took a lot of wrong decisions at Rangers, I agree with that. Man-management, in order to understand the players I had.

“But first of all, I arrived at Rangers, I was coming from Qatar. So there was no respect. 'This guy is coming from Qatar, this guy is Portuguese, he only won in Mexico. What does he know? What is he going to do with Rangers?'

“So that was one major point. I didn't care about it, I arrived and tried to implement my methodology. Everything was different and it was not accepted since the first moment. That was the first shock.

“The second one, I got worried a lot with gossip and leaks. Everybody was leaking information and talking about something that we were discussing on the progression of the club, something that needs to be inside. On the day after, like in a fish bowl, everything was coming out.

“I tried to fight that to defend the club. And of course I took the consequences, definitely. Because if there is no protection... The owner, Dave King, was in South Africa. He was a gentleman, he was a great person, he gave us a great support. But he was far away.”