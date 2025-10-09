Newcastle United legend reckons a return to Glasgow would be ideal for Steven Gerrard after a spell out of management

Alan Shearer reckons his former international team-mate Steven Gerrard will fancy his chances of returning to Rangers and dismantling an average Celtic side.

The Newcastle United legend has dismissed the saying that you ‘never go back’ to a club for a second spell, admitting that Gerrard remains a “huge” name in world football despite his management struggles in recent years.

Gerrard won Rangers their 55th league title in season 2020/21 before returning down south after accepting the Aston Villa job. However, his time in the Midlands lasted only 11 months and a subsequent stint with Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League also ended on a sour note.

However, England icon Shearer, who played alongside the Liverpool her in a team packed full of talent in the early 2000s, knows Gerrard inside out and believes he will be relishing the prospect of winning another Premiership title with the Ibrox club.

Alan Shearer gives Gerrard Rangers return verdict

Speaking to Betfair, Shearer said: “I don't know Steven's tax situation with him being back in the UK and he can only answer that. There is that 'never go back' saying but if he wants to get back to management, he knows what it's like up there, he's done it and been successful before. He's a huge name in football.

“I don't think Celtic are that great either. Hearts are top of the SPFL at the moment so that tells you that Celtic aren't a great team either.

“Steven, or whoever goes into that role may fancy their chances and say it's worth the opportunity and worth going up there to compete. Rangers are miles off it at the minute and it's no surprise that Russell lost his job.

“The fans were going mad up there and it's not nice to see because of the human behind it and at the end of it. That's what you have to think of but you also know the score when you go into management - if you don't win games, you'll get sacked.

“The Rangers job will be a brilliant one for whoever takes over.”

Betting on Steven Gerrard return suspended

It comes after bookmakers William Hill SUSPENDED betting on Gerrard become the club’s next permanent manager.

Spokesman Lee Phelps said: “A flood of money on Wednesday for Steven Gerrard to replace Russell Martin as Rangers boss has meant we have shut down the next manager market overnight.

“Gerrard is due to hold talks with his former employers in the coming days, and having made the Liverpool legend as short as 1/8, we’ve now suspended betting.

“Derek McInnes (11/1), Kevin Muscat (12/1) and Sean Dyche (20/1) had been Gerrard’s closest rivals for the vacancy at the William Hill Premiership giants, but all have drifted in the last 24 hours.”