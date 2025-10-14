The former Rangers, Falkirk and St Mirren man thinks the appointment would be too similar

As Rangers’ search for a new manager continues, the latest favourite for the job made his name in the EFL Championship, just like Russell Martin.

After the 39-year old was dismissed earlier this month, Steven Gerrard looked to be the replacement, as he held initial ‘positive’ discussions with the Rangers hierarchy. However, the Liverpool legend recently bowed out of the race, reportedly due to timing issues, having only left Saudi Pro League side, Al-Ettifaq in January.

As the Rangers board go back to square one in the search for their new gaffer, Danny Rohl has re-entered the fold. There were rumours that the German was in the running alongside Martin in the summer, however his seven-figure Sheffield Wednesday release clause put Rangers off. The 36-year old has now left Hillsborough, giving him a free path to Ibrox, however a former Rangers striker believes the club could be repeating the mistakes of the Martin appointment.

‘Rangers fans don’t want to hear that again’

Former Rangers and Dundee forward, Rory Loy, believes that there are few parallels that can be drawn between Rohl and the previous boss. Speaking on BBC Sounds’ Scottish Football Podcast, he said, “there are some similarities (with Martin) in that, they've both managed a championship in England with varying degrees of success. I know Sheffield Wednesday have had their troubles with financial issues and things which worked against Danny Rohl.

“But when you hear Barry Bannan saying he's the best coach he's ever worked with, I just don't think Rangers fans want to hear that again. It's good for players to be saying that, but it's one thing that the board said about Russell Martin before appointing him and those words haunted him.”

Loy refers to when Rangers’ Sporting Director, Kevin Thelwell described Martin as ‘one of the best coaches’ he’d worked with, despite a poor start to the league campaign. Just over a month after heaping praise on the Rangers boss, he was sacked as the bad results continued.

Loy ‘very sceptical’ on Gerrard excuse

The former Scotland under-21s International also believes there was more to the Gerrard snub than just ‘timing’. He said: “I think the whole Steven Gerrard issue has been a bit of a nightmare, to be honest with you. I'm very sceptical about the idea that the timing wasn't right. You don't get on a plane and fly to London and sit down and have talks. If the timing's not right, then you're ruled out early doors. Look at the likes of Sean Dyche, who made it very clear from the beginning he wasn't interested.

“Having been at Rangers before and having a degree of success. He is, for me, using that as an out because, somewhere along the discussions, it has been broken down because Stephen Gerrard's not confident for whatever reason in the structure.

“That is a major issue. Now, you move on to the next managerial candidate, you need a manager that's going to come in and win trophies, have this aura, have this presence first and foremost away from being a coach. Rangers traditionally have managers. But who is that? Where do you get him? And can you afford him? And does he want the job?

“Steven Gerrard's turned it down. Russell Martin failed miserably. The scenes at Falkirk Stadium would have travelled around a good part of Europe. I just think it's a bit of a basket case at the moment in terms of the next manager because I don't think the Rangers job at this moment in time is as attractive as it maybe once was.”