What does this ex-Rangers player make of their recent performance?

Rangers favourite Barry Ferguson has warned the current set of players that they could experience a ‘full blown crisis’ if they don’t pick up a positive result this weekend. The Gers are in action on Sunday with an away trip to Fir Park to take on Motherwell.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side go into that one on the back of a heavy home defeat on Wednesday night. They were hammered 7-1 by Liverpool at Ibrox and fell apart in the second-half.

‘Not a nice position’...

Ferguson, who made 240 appearances for the club in all competitions and won five titles, has warned his former team that they need to bounce back as soon as possible. He has said in his column in the Daily Record:

“The challenge now is how they respond. They need to have some honest conversations about where it went so badly wrong.

“And the manager will have to work out, who needs to be told some home truths and who needs an arm around his shoulder. Because, with just three days to prepare for Motherwell away, they don’t have time to mope around feeling sorry for themselves or they really will find out what a full blown crisis feels like.

“It’s not a nice position to be in. It’s sore and it’s hard for any professional to handle. But these players are the only ones who can do something to stop the hurting. And that has to start on Sunday with three points at Fir Park.”

Rangers are only two points behind Celtic in the league and have won their past two Scottish Premiership clashes against Dundee United and St Mirren. The Gers have leaked goals this term, especially in Europe, and will hope that they can tighten things up at the back over the coming weeks.