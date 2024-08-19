Rangers' Cyriel Dessers celebrates at full time. | SNS Group

The Nigerian striker’s opening goal at Hampden has been hotly disputed after whistler Matthew MacDermid initially blew for a foul

SFA chiefs will sift through the VAR recording of referee Matthew MacDermid’s audio tape after St Johnstone were left demanding an explanation for Rangers frontman Cyriel Dessers’ hotly disputed opening goal on Saturday.

The decision left the St Johnstone players furious as they claimed a foul had already been given and it’s now come to light that the visitors heard MacDermid blow his whistle TWICE, preventing them from continuing to defend the goal. Defender Matt Smith, who was booked in the aftermath of the incident - said: “Did I hear the referee’s whistle? Well, I thought I did and obviously the gesture was that he was about to give a foul. I saw that he obviously was putting his arm up to give us a foul and then I thought there was a whistle blown before the ball had gone into the net. I thought I heard that.

Rangers' Cyriel Dessers collides with St Johnstone's Jack Sanders before he scores to make it 1-0 | SNS Group

“Did he blow twice? That’s what we thought. We had a little discussion in the dressing room and that’s what it felt like. He spoke to the captain (Kyle Cameron) and the captain said he heard a whistle too. But the referee said he didn’t blow his whistle so I don’t really know where we can go from that. If a ref’s got his arms in the air and pointing as if he’s about to give a foul to us, I think that’s an indication that he thinks it’s a foul.

“It’s frustrating because we have these meetings before the season about how there’s going to be more discussions about the decisions. I tried to speak to the ref and got yellow carded. We tried to speak to the linesman too but they don’t want to talk to you. I don’t know what was going on so it’s just frustrating.

“We’ve worked so hard for 60 minutes and it’s meant to be clear and obvious. I’ve watched it back and I still think it’s a foul on our player - I can’t get my head around it. The way that the ref was putting his arms out, I think he did it twice. He put his arm out twice. So it looked like he was just about to blow but didn’t blow.

“So it’s a confusing situation to be in as a player because you’re looking at the ref, the ref’s putting his arms in the air, not blowing his whistle. It’s just confusing for us as players, you know, and we haven’t had that before. The actual decision that they come to, is it clear and obvious? I just don’t think so.”