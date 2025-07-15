Rangers are gearing up for the start of the new Scottish Premiership season

Rangers boss Russell Martin has been busy so far this summer putting his own stamp on his newly inherited squad. The former MK Dons, Swansea City and Southampton man was picked as their permanent replacement for Philippe Clement following Barry Ferguson’s interim spell in charge. He will be eager to battle Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title next season.

The Gers have delved into the market to bring in the likes of Max Aarons, Joe Rothwell and Thelo Aasgaard, among others. They have the chance to sign more players over the next couple of months. The Glasgow outfit also have the opportunity to let some individuals head out the exit door as well if needed.

Rangers goalkeeping situation update

Rangers manager Martin has said he is ‘happy’ with Jack Butland and Liam Kelly as his goalkeeping options right now. However, he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of bringing in another stopper. The Gers have been linked with Southampton’s Aaron Ramsdale recently.

Martin has said, as per The Rangers Review: “I think you need to have two good goalkeepers, ideally three at a club like this. So I think it’s the same as any position. We’ll keep assessing what they can do, what they can’t do. We have two good goalkeepers, we’re fortunate with that. But if there’s someone who is desperate to play here and we think can help us, it’s the same as any position.

“As long as it doesn’t affect other things in the balance of the squad, then we’ll always look to it. But at the minute I’ve been happy with them two guys. I wasn’t here before, so I can’t tell you where he (Butland) was and where he is now. What I’ve seen is a guy who believes in himself, has made some outstanding saves in training, is willing to do the stuff we’re asking to do with the ball at his feet, as is Liam (Kelly).”

What is happening with Aaron Ramsdale amid Rangers links?

Rangers-linked Ramsdale is facing an uncertain future at Southampton. They were relegated from the Premier League along with Ipswich Town and Leicester City after finishing in the bottom three. It remains to be seen whether he will stay with the Saints or leave for a new challenge somewhere else.

He is now on the radar of Sunderland, according to TBR Football. The Black Cats are gearing up for life back int he top flight under Regis Le Bris. They were promoted in late May after beating Sheffield United in the play-off final at Wembley.

Ramsdale, 27, started his career with the Blades before moving to AFC Bournemouth in 2017. He went on to play 37 games for the Cherries as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away at Chesterfield and AFC Wimbledon to get some experience under his belt. He then returned to Bramall Lane for a second spell in 2020.

Arsenal then came calling and he spent three years at the Emirates Stadium. The Stoke-born man played 85 matches for the Gunners before departing. He has spent the last 12 months with Southampton but is yet to be known whether he will be sticking around for longer.