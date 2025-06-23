The stopper has been linked with a move to Rangers and he has history with Russell Martin.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A goalkeeper has been linked with a move to Rangers - and Russell Martin knows all about him.

The Light Blues are heading back for pre season after the Premiership fixtures for term 25/26 were released, and a Champions League qualifier is on the horizon versus Panathinaikos. One target that has been linked is Aaron Ramsdale, the goalkeeper Martin brought to Southampton in 2024. Galatasaray are also credited with interest in a deal that would likely be a loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s no secret that the new Rangers head coach is a big fan. With Jack Butland and Liam Kelly the options currently between the sticks, Martin has previously praised how Ramsdale plays and has labelled him a landmark signing.

What Russell Martin has said about Rangers transfer target

He said when unveiling the goalkeeper last year: “I’m delighted. Bringing in a player like Aaron is a real statement signing for us, so I’m very grateful to ownership and the board for making it happen, especially as so many other clubs were keen to get him.

“Aaron is obviously a very talented goalkeeper, but also an impressive all-round football player, which is clearly important for us with the way we play. His reputation speaks for itself, he brings great experience even at what is still a relatively young age at his position and he’s a fantastic character too, who I think will be a wonderful addition for us both on the pitch and in the dressing room.

“I’m really delighted with the goalkeeper group we have moving forward, who I’m sure will all drive each other on. Alex McCarthy has been huge for us and was such a big part of getting us back to the Premier League, and Joe Lumley is another player with great experience and quality. Gavin Bazunu has a tremendous future too, but with his injury and Mateusz Lis moving to Göztepe it was important we added another player and we couldn’t have asked for anyone better than Aaron.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Butland’s Rangers future

Ex Rangers goalkeeper Cammy Bell said of Butland’s future last week: “I firmly believe Jack Butland will think he can be Rangers number one in the future. He had a difficult season last year, he’s had time to reflect on it and he understands that he had a challenging season. That’s the most important thing.

“He’ll be working hard during the summer and he’s got a fresh opportunity now because there’s a new manager in the door. Hopefully he’ll get the game time that he wants in pre-season and try to nail down that number one spot. Liam Kelly is a top goalkeeper as well, so there’s good competition in that department. But I feel like Jack will certainly back himself to try and get that number one spot back.

“It’s going to be interesting to see what happens because the keepers, who starts in goal, is going to play much more than previously because of the way the new manager plays his football. So that’s another element that both goalkeepers will have to take into account.”