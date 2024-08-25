The latest news from Celtic and Rangers as thoughts turn towards the first Glasgow derby of the season.

Celtic stars Reo Hatate and Matt O’Riley have been urged to shun big money moves to the English Premier League and remain part of Brendan Rodgers’ squad.

O’Riley is closing in on a switch to Brighton and Hove Albion after the Hoops reportedly accepted an offer in excess of £25m for the Denmark international as the Seagulls look to secure the midfielder alongside Turkey international Ferdi Kadioglu in part of an ambitious double transfer move. The move will come as a major blow to Celtic after the former MK Dons star became a huge part of their success in recent years and will put pressure on the Hoops to find a replacement during the final days of the summer transfer window.

Japan international Hatate has also been linked with a move south of the border after it was reported he was a target for Premier League newcomers Leicester City. However, one former Hoops favourite has insisted neither Hatate or O’Riley should consider a move to either of their potential suitors as they could both secure moves to top six clubs in the future.

“I think (Reo) Hatate is different class”, former Celtic star Frank McAvennie told Football Insider. “I think he could do better than Leicester, no disrespect to Leicester but I think he could do better than that. “I also think if Matt (O’Riley) stays another year he would do better than Brighton, against no disrespect. If you move down there you want to go into the top six, if you’re leaving the fanbase that Celtc has to go down there. I’ve got no doubt that Hatate wants to play in the Premier League, same for O’Riley but I would love to see them stay another year. We will see how it goes.”

Rangers hero a 'shock contender' for EFL boss job

Former Rangers midfielder Charlie Adam could be in line to make a shock return to English League One club Blackpool.

The 26-times capped Scotland international made over 60 appearances for Rangers before going on to spend time with Blackpool, Rangers, Stoke City, Reading and Dundee during a 19-year professional career. After confirming his retirement just under two years ago, Adam moved into management when he accepted an offer to become head coach of then-EFL League One club Fleetwood Town in December last year but was unable to keep his new side in English football’s third tier. After starting his first full season in charge with one win and two draws from their first three games in League Two, Adam has now been linked with the vacancy at League One neighbours Blackpool after they parted company with Neil Critchley earlier this week.

After the decision to sack Critchley was confirmed, Tangerines owner Simon Sadler said: "Neil's dedication, commitment and tireless work ethic have been a real credit to the Club. Despite his best efforts over the past 12 months, there have been a number of disappointing results and performances which means that a change is needed to give the Club every possible chance of competing at the top end of the division this season. I will always be thankful for Neil’s wonderful efforts in guiding the Club to promotion to the Championship in 2021, and then comfortably keeping us in the division the following season. I and all at the Club wish Neil and Mike the very best for the future.”

With thoughts now turning towards Critchley’s successor, The Sun’s Alan Nixon has now reported former Rangers manager Adam has ‘emerged as a shock contender’ for the vacancy.