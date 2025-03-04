Former Scotland and Blackburn Rovers centre-back has passed on some words of advice to Ibrox defender Clinton Nsiala amid recent criticism

Colin Hendry has advised Rangers defender Clinton Nsiala to strip things back and “work on your basics” after receiving some fierce criticism for his turbulent displays against St Mirren and Kilmarnock.

Teammates of the former AC Milan kid, who arrived at Ibrox last summer as a project signing and was drafted into the first-team squad by Philippe Clement amid a defensive injury crisis in January, have rallied together in support of the 21-year-old following a number of high-profile mistakes in recent weeks.

The centre-back was at fault both goals in the 2-0 Premiership defeat to the Buddies, which ultimately spelled the end of Clement’s reign as manager. Just a few days later, the Frenchman struggled to cope with Killie’s physicality during an error-strewn start to the match, which led interim boss Barry Ferguson to substitute him after just 30 minutes at Rugby Park.

As a result, Nsiala was left out of the matchday squad for Saturday’s latest 2-1 loss at the hands of Motherwell following a conversation with Ferguson in light of his recent poor performances, with Leon Balogun fit enough to take his place on the bench instead for the first time since sustaining an injury in the Europa League clash against Manchester United on January 23.

On his decision to omit Nsiala, Ferguson declared last week: “Clinton has been absolutely spot on. I spoke to him on Thursday, i spoke to him again which I think you have to do because as a young player you’ve got the responsibility. But he totally understands it. He’s got a bright future ahead of him, there’s no doubt.

“I just think sometimes it’s good to take him out where he can sit back and kind of reflect a wee bit. We will certainly go and work with him, there’s no doubt about it. But listen, he’s coping with it in a mature way which I like.”

And former Light Blues and Scotland skipper Hendry admits it will be a major learning curve for Nsiala as he drew comparisons to how he approached taking part in a celebrity charity match to raise funds for Alzheimer Scotland at the weekend.

Speaking to GlasgowWorld, he admitted: “It's a fishbowl that everybody's looking at, everybody's analysing, everybody more or less strips you down. And with the modern day of football, with social media and so many phones and cameras being at games, you can pick out the minutest of details in relation to how a player plays a game of football.

“What he's really got to do is just go back to basics. I mean, as raw and as inexperienced as he is, you've still got to work on your basics. As I said earlier, I played my wee (charity) game on Sunday for Alzheimer's and I just went back to basics. If I pass the ball to one in my teammates, then we're going to continue progressing up the park.

“But you've just got to go back to basics and keep things simple, certainly as a defender because the game comes to you anyway. As defenders, maybe it's not the full-backs, the full-backs all engage and get further forward, but certainly for central defenders, the game really comes to you.

“Because you're opponent that you're playing against, you need to mark and shadow every move that he makes in relation to where the ball is. So, okay, he's not going to score if he's not got the ball, but in relation to where the ball is, then you've got to make sure you're in a position to deal with that.”

