Here are some of the latest Rangers and Celtic headlines as the weekend approaches.

It’s set to be a busy summer at Rangers and Celtic as transfer links spawn in plentiful supply.

The Light Blues are being linked to players thick and fast with Dor Turgeman, Harry Toffolo and Flynn Downes just some of those to be clamed as Rangers targets. Celtic meanwhile have been linked with a host of attacking options with Kieran Tierney’s return officially confirmed this week after he exited Arsenal.

Here are some of the latest headlines with flavourings from both clubs, including Liverpool legend and ex Rangers manager Steven Gerrard’s links to Middlesbrough and a Celtic favourite wanted in Italy.

Steven Gerrard next Middlesbrough manager claim addressed

The former Ibrox boss and Liverpool hero was linked with becoming head coach in Govan again prior to Russell Martin’s arrival. Down south, Middlesbrough have been linked with making a move to hire him as a replacement for Michael Carrick. The Mirror claim: “Boro are looking to appoint his successor within the next week, with ex-Luton boss Rob Edwards and Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl in the mix. But Boro won't be making a move for ex-Rangers and Aston Villa chief Steven Gerrard, despite reports linking the Liverpool legend with the Championship job.”

Middlesbrough’s statement on Carrick read: “Middlesbrough Football Club has today parted company with head coach Michael Carrick. Michael's assistants Jonathan Woodgate and Graeme Carrick have also departed the club. We'd like to thank Michael, Jonathan, and Graeme for all their hard work and unwavering commitment. We wish them all the very best for the future. The club will be making no further comment at this stage.”

Celtic favourite liked in Serie A transfer possibility

Kristoffer Ajer won over the hearts and minds of Celtic fans during a stay in Hoops between 2016-2021 before moving to Brentford. Winning nine trophies in his time at Parkhead, those who have followed his career since leaving Glasgow could see him in Serie A with Bologna after their scouting mission. TuttoMercato have reported that the Norwegian national team led by Stele Solbakken has been watched and during the World Cup qualifying match against Italy, Bologna sent some scouts. It’s claimed Ajer is one star they took a liking to, with a keen eye on defensive and midfield improvements.

Solbakken this week told Ajer to seek a move away from Brentford: “He can be a very good and stable centre-back, and he was today, but he has to change clubs. He cannot play right-back in every third game if he is to be a proper, safe and good centre-back. Because he has all the prerequisites. I think Ajer would have been better suited to playing centre-back in another league. He has had some tough injuries in England. He will never be a super right-back, at the same level as he is as a centre-back. At the age he is now, I think he is allowed to put his foot down. You can’t be a ‘cover’ right-back at his age now.

“Many people get angry with me when I say things like that publicly, but I think we should be a little honest about it. Not that I’m going to interfere with Brentford selling him, but he’s at an age and is a type of player who can develop into a very stable, good defender at a high level.”