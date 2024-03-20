2 Rangers transfers rated as Wolves deal faces financial hurdle but another move is a go

Kenny Miller has joined Falkirk. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Kenny Miller has opened on what he expects to happen with Rangers transfer dealing this summer - insisting he would like to see Oscar Cortes move to Ibrox permanently.

However, the former Gers hitman believes it will be harder to entice Wolves loanee Fabio Silva to quit the Premier League club in favour of a move to Govan on a full-time basis because of one key reason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miller has been left very impressed with the January recruitment carried out by Gers boss Philippe Clement, with Mohamed Diomande also checking in during the winter window and bolstering the midfield engine room. Diomande and Silva have been regular starters in recent weeks, but the hefty price tag attached to the latter would make a permanent deal a 'tough' one to finalise. Cortes, meanwhile, was also showing plenty of promise until he sustained an unfortunate injury blow.

Speaking to OLGB, Miller explained: "They needed strengthening in January and I think they did just that with the signings that came in despite looking like unknown quantities. Fabio Silva carries a big price tag on his head for a young man, and I don't think he hit the ground running immediately, but in the last three or four games when he’s been deployed off the left rather than through the middle as the number nine, that has suited him, he’s looked a lot more settled and more involved in the game.

"He seems to have embraced what the club stands for and he looks like he’s enjoying himself on the pitch. However, I can't see Rangers buying Fabio permanently, even though I’m sure they would love to, because of the price tag that Wolves paid for him. I think that would be a tough signing for them.

"Oscar Cortes is another player I would love to see made into a permanent signing as well, he has caught my eye, more so than most players this season. I think Rangers have been crying out for a pacey winger who can dribble, put defenders on the back foot, and create chances. He looks hungry to get in the box, so I've no doubt he will bring goals from that area of the pitch eventually.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad