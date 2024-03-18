Rangers midfielder Mohamed Diomande is facing a big decision over his international future after being called up to TWO nations.

The 22-year-old looked set to switch allegiance from his birth nation, Ivory Coast, to Ghana, but he has now received a call-up to represent the Ivorian under-23s side during the upcoming international break.

Diomande played once for Ivory Coast against Morocco last year but will now have to decide which country to play for. He doesn't have any blood connection to Ghana but qualifies through his Ghanaian passport after being raised there.

The Ibrox ace earned a move to Danish outfit FC Nordsjælland after starting his career in Ghana's Right to Dream academy system. While in Denmark, their assistant manager Otto Addo - then No.2 for the Ghana national team - recommended Diomande be called up to face Nigeria and Uganda.

The official Ghana National Team Twitter confirmed: "Bolivia based David Akologo, Nordsjaellands Ibrahim Osman, France based Nathaniel Adjei, and Diomande Mohammed of Rangers of Scotland have been named in Ghana’s 26-man squad for this month's international friendly against Nigeria and Uganda.

"The quartet and Asante Kotoko's Frederick Asare have earned their debut call ups following exceptional performances with their respective clubs. The friendly games scheduled for Marrakech, Morocco marks the beginning of the new era under Otto Addo."

However, the opportunity to commit to the Ivory Coast would initially see him come up against Thierry Henry's France youth team Chateauroux on Friday.

Should he decide to go with the Elephants, the decision wouldn't tie Diomande to either nation until he plays in a competitive match due to the nature of the matches being friendlies.

Rangers have an obligation to buy the central midfielder in the summer after joining on loan for the remainder of the season. He has settled well into life in Glasgow, impressing alongside John Lundstram in the majority of his 10 appearances so far.