Billy Dodds believes there are a number of positives for his old club to take following their shootout loss to Celtic

Billy Dodds reckons Celtic’s champion mindset proved decisive in the closing stages of their Premier Sports Cup final triumph over Rangers - but insists Philippe Clement’s side showed the “right mental strength” to give them cause for optimism going forward.

The Hoops were pushed to the limit by the reigning League Cup holders at Hampden before the tie was ultimately decided on penalties with Ridvan Yilmaz seeing his effort well saved by Kasper Schmeichel after six successful spot-kicks in the shoot-out. Despite Jack Butland converting the Gers next strike, Daizen Maeda slotted home to seal the trophy for the Parkhead club.

Dejected captain James Tavernier of Rangers is seen at full time | Getty Images

Speaking on BBC Radio Sportsound, Dodds said: “Rangers kept at it and showed the right mental strength. But, you've got to find a way to actually get yourself over the line and win the trophy. It's the only thing that changes the narrative. You win the trophy, it doesn't matter how, it's the only thing missing from today. They gave so much.

“Now and again, Celtic are going to struggle, like they did today, but they still found the way. Rangers can take so much going forward as to what they have to do to close the gap to Celtic and start winning trophies.

“Celtic found a way. Rangers brought so much to it, they ran them so close and pushed them all the way, but Celtic just have the mindset to hit five perfect penalties. They have the mindset of champions.”

Gers defender Robin Propper came in for more stinging criticism from Dodds after he was left stunned by the ease in which Celtic winger Nicolas Kuhn outpaced the Dutchman in the first-half, leading to an early chance. Propper has been the subject of fan frustration due to his lack of pace and struggle to adapt to Scottish football after arriving from FC Twente in the summer.

Looking back on the mismatch, Dodds stated live on air: “Listen Kuhn is quick, he’s a flying machine at times, but my word, you get in a foot race with him I’m thinking ‘oh no son, you’re in trouble’ and he was. Probably gave him five yards, he got the other side of Propper.”