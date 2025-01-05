Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers can bolster their ranks now the January transfer window is open for business

Blackburn Rovers are targeting a move for former Rangers winger Ryan Kent, according to The Sun. The report claims John Eustace’s side are also interested in a loan move for Crystal Palace player Jeffrey Schlupp.

The Lancashire outfit are sat in 7th place in the Championship table as they eye promotion to the Premier League. They are a point off the play-offs after their loss at home to rivals Burnley this weekend.

Blackburn landed ex-Rangers playmaker Todd Cantwell in the summer and are now being linked with Kent. Journalist Alan Nixon has written on his Patreon page: “Blackburn are also checking a move for free agent Ryan Kent in the same position but Schlupp can play left-back as well, making him doubly attractive.”

Former Rangers man Ryan Kent latest update

Ryan Kent has been linked with a shock return to Rangers. | Getty Images

Kent was on the books at Ibrox from 2019 to 2023 and scored 33 goals in 218 games. He cut ties with the Glasgow outfit to move to Turkey to join Fenerbahce. At the time, he wrote on social media: "Thank you to all the Rangers fans. My time at Ibrox is something I will remember for the rest of my life. To all my team-mates, management team and backroom staff past and present, thank you for everything and I’ll miss you all.

“Now it is time for me to begin an exciting new chapter in my career and continue my footballing journey as a player elsewhere. But I will forever carry Rangers in my heart. I look forward to cheering you on to success in the SPFL next season. Simply The Best.”

The forward rose up through the ranks at Liverpool and was loaned out to Coventry City, Barnsley, Freiburg and Bristol City to get some experience under his belt away from Anfield. He is a free agent at the moment and continues to weigh up his options amid links to Blackburn.

If they were to secure his signature, he would give them more competition and depth on the wing. However, the fact he hasn’t played for a few months may mean it takes a while for him to get back up to speed.

Blackburn Rovers eyeing Premier League swoop

Rovers are also eyeing Schlupp as they look to bolster their ranks. He has been with Crystal Palace since joining them back in 2017 and he has been a great servant to the Eagles.

He was handed a new one-year deal in the summer along with Will Hughes and Joel Ward and their chairman Steve Parish said at the time: "As well as playing a pivotal role on the pitch, Will, Jeff and Joel are natural leaders in the dressing room who embody the Crystal Palace DNA and who help set a culture of the highest standards at the training ground.

"We are delighted that they will be with us next season to help further our exciting early progress under Oliver Glasner. The club is also in discussions with Nathaniel Clyne and Remi Matthews about extending their stays at the club."