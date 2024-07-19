John Souttar and Nicolas Raskin of Rangers look dejected | Getty Images

The legendary former Ibrox captain has told Gers fans now is not the time to hit the panic button

Barry Ferguson has urged the Rangers fanbase to rally together and get behind Philippe Clement’s side during their period of transition - insisting several pessimistic members of the Ibrox faithful are starting to get on his nerves ahead of the season.

Frustrated Gers supporters have raised a number of concerns after the Light Blues were evicted from their home stadium due to steel shipment delays arriving from Asia severely impacting the completion of the renovation works being carried out on the Copland Road Stand.

Fans have also been left underwhelmed by the club’s summer rebuild, with Philippe Clement and recruitment chief Nils Koppen hard at work to bring more experienced players having made six additions so far including a few relatively unknown quantities. However, the Belgian has confirmed he must firstly sell before they are in a position to buy new signings.

Attempts to move several fringe men on have proved a struggle, with the likes of Dutch attacking flop Sam Lammers refusing to accept a huge drop in salary that would allow him to move elsewhere. But Ferguson reckons it’s too soon for downbeat Gers fans to hit the panic button

He told the Daily Record: “Look, I totally get the frustration the fans are feeling right now and why some folk in the media are being critical. Some of my own mates have been on a downer ever since the way last season ended and their mood hasn't improved much as the new campaign approaches.

“That they're going to be locked out of their own stadium until at least September - and maybe even longer - hasn't helped. And then there's the lack of movement in the transfer market and the fact that Philippe Clement has admitted he's hardly dealing with a bottomless pit of cash as he attempts to overhaul the squad.

“I get all of it and I understand why there's a lot of negativity in the air with just a couple of weeks to go before the season kicks off at Tynecastle. But, come on. It's starting to feel as if there's no point in Clement and his players even turning up for that opener against Hearts because so many people appear to be writing off the campaign before it's even begun. That's the bit that's really starting to annoy me. “This is Glasgow Rangers we're talking about. There's always noise and that's the way it should be because at a club like this passions and expectations must always run high. It was that way 50 years ago and it'll be the same 50 years from now. The time to worry is when everything goes quiet because that'll mean no-one's bothered any more - and I don't think that day will ever come.

“During my time at the club it was the same thing every summer, even in the good times. Players come and go but life goes on. The fans get excited about some things and angry about others but your job inside that dressing room is to shut it all out and focus on getting ready for what really matters. It's actually starting to feel as if this close season has gone on for too long which is why I'm looking forward to going to Murrayfield tomorrow to watch the friendly against Manchester United.”