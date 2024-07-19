Scotland's home of rugby union prepares to host the pre-season friendly football match between Rangers and Manchester United | AFP via Getty Images

Philippe Clement's side will test themselves against the reigning FA Cup holders in front of a packed Murrayfield in the Scottish capital

Rangers face their toughest challenge of pre-season to date when they take on English Premier League giants Manchester United at Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday.

Philippe Clement will test his player’s fitness levels in their third warm-up fixture against the Red Devils in a glamour friendly at the home of Scottish Rugby in Edinburgh after falling short in a 2-1 loss to Ajax last weekend. The Gers have also played out a goalless draw with Standard Liege during their training camp in the Netherlands as they step up preparations ahead of the new campaign.

Now the Ibrox side are gearing up to face one of European football’s biggest powerhouses, with Erik ten Hag’s men making the trip north as part of their pre-season schedule for a second successive year having edged past French side Lyon in the Scottish capital 12 months ago.

It will be the first meeting between the two clubs since they squared off in the 2010/11 Champions League group stages. The Gers managed to grind out an impressive 0-0 draw at Old Trafford before slumping to a 1-0 defeat in the second leg at Ibrox, courtesy of a late Wayne Rooney penalty.

Following the clash with the 20-time English champions, Rangers have further friendlies against EFL League One side Birmingham City at their St Andrew’s Stadium and Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin in Germany before kicking off their Scottish Premiership season against Hearts on Saturday, August 3. The clash with United will serve a great opportunity for certain players to lay down an early marker as Clement’s new-look squad continues to take shape.

Here, GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know ahead of the match, including what channel the game will be on and how to stream it:

Where and when will Rangers v Manchester United take place?

The blockbuster pre-season friendly will take place at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, on Saturday, July 20. Kick-off is scheduled for 4pm.

Where can I watch the game? Is it on TV?

Unfortunately, the match will NOT be broadcast live on television in the UK. However, there will be match highlights available on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning.

Will there be a live stream I can access?

Yes, supporters will be able to catch all of the action via Rangers TV's live stream. A monthly subscription costs £6 and you can sign up HERE. The match is also being streamed live on MUTV, with a subscription available at £7.99 a month or £29.99 a year. You can sign up HERE.

What is the latest team news?

Philippe Clement will continue to utilise the vast majority of his first-team squad during pre-season, with Oscar Cortes expected to return to the fray after sitting out of the defeat to Ajax. Question marks remain over the possible involvement of captain James Tavernier - the subject of intense transfer speculation from Trabzonspor - and playmaker Todd Cantwell, with both players carrying minor injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United’s squad will be made up almost entirely of youth players and a sprinkling of first-team stars as Erik ten Hag’s awaits the return of the club’s Euro 2024 and Copa America contingent. New signing Joshua Zirkzee is among the list of players who won’t be involved, but highly-rated defender Leny Yoro could feature after completing his £52.5m transfer from French side, LOSC Lille on Friday.

RANGERS 13/5 | DRAW 13/5 | MANCHESTER UNITED 4/5 *Odds provided by Bet365.