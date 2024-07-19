AFP via Getty Images

The Euro 2024 ace has been exiled to U21 training at his current club.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic and Rangers transfer target Tommy Conway has been ‘forced’ to train with his club’s U21s side following a stalemate in contract discussions. The Bristol City forward is no longer considered part of the senior team due to his ‘refusal to sign a new deal’.

According to the Bristol Post, Robins manager Liam Manning has made the ‘tough but necessary decision’ to force Conway out of the senior set up and demote him to training with the lower age group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 21-year-old and City teammate Ross McCrorie had been given additional time off during the summer following their Euro 2024 with Scotland, and both returned for pre-season preparations on Monday. However, Conway is no longer considered part of the senior squad after refusing to pen new terms, despite receiving two offers.

Conway has rejected two approaches from the EFL Championship side, forcing the club to look at selling him this window. The forward’s current contract is due to expire in June 2025 and City are not willing to lose him for compensation when that time comes. His representatives and Bristol City are now ‘seeking his appropriate exit’ out of Ashton Gate this window.

“Tommy has had a contract offer on the table, which is an excellent offer. This has been turned down, and not negotiated with the player expressing a desire to leave,” City boss Manning said. “The decision has been made for him to train with the U21s, with the focus wholly on players who are fully committed to what we are trying to achieve.”

Reports earlier in the window claimed that both Celtic and Rangers were prepared to make offers to sign Conway if he runs down his final 12 months on his contract in Bristol. It remains to be seen whether either Glasgow side will put money on the table this summer or if they will force City to wait out the rest of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conway being frozen out of the first team though will likely spark urgency to find a new club this summer, which could see both Brendan Rodgers and Philippe Clement miss out if they are unwilling to sign him other than as a free agent.