Thomson returned to Gers academy coaching set-up earlier this year

Kevin Thomson has revealed he doesn’t know if he will remain a part of Rangers’ new American owners plans going forward and continue in his Under-18s coaching role next season - with his contract due to expire next week.

The 40-year-old former Light Blues, Hibs and Scotland midfielder spent three years at Ibrox during his playing career in the late 2000s and returned to his former club in his current role in February, working alongside fellow academy coach Steven Smith.

He previously gained senior managerial experience during a short stint at Kelty Hearts back in 2021, leading the Fifers to the SPFL League Two title in his first season before opting to step away from the role in favour of focusing on his media commitments.

Thomson, who has not been offered a new contract as of yet, was linked with a position on former team-mate Barry Ferguson's coaching set-up when the ex-Gers captain was appointed caretaker boss after Philippe Clement dismissal.

However, he was left out in favour of club legends Neil McCann, Allan McGregor and Billy Dodds.

New head coach Russell Martin has been joined in Govan by assistant Matt Gill and performance analyst Rhys Owen, who both worked with him at previous club Southampton.

And with Thomson now facing an uncertain future amid a period of significant change behind the scenes, he confessed to being open to other opportunities.

Speaking on BBC Sportsound. he said: “I want back in the second week in February. We finished up the third in May. Obviously in that time there's been a takeover, a new manager. My contract finished on June 30.

“As of yet I've not really had much dialogue with the club. I'm just waiting to see what's what.

“Moving forward, if there's an opportunity there, then brilliant. If there's not, then you know what I'm like, I just bash on and keep grafting away.”