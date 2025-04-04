Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest injury and team news ahead of Rangers Scottish Premiership meeting with Hibernian at Ibrox on Saturday

Interim Rangers manager Barry Ferguson will give Vaclav Cerny every chance to prove his fitness ahead of Saturday’s Premiership clash against Hibs at Ibrox as the Czech winger steps up his recovery from hamstring strain.

The on loan VfL Wolfsburg star was forced to miss last weekend’s thrilling 4-3 victory over Dundee at Dens Park after picking up the injury on international duty.

Cerny returned to training on Friday but is rated touch and go for the visit of the Easter Road side, with Light Blues assistant Neil McCann confirming the 27-year-old has been working closely with the club’s medical staff in recent days.

If Cerny doesn’t make the matchday squad for tomorrow’s encounter, McCann has addressed his chances of featuring in the Europa League quarter-final first leg tie against Athletic Bilbao next Thursday. He said: “Well, he’s making really good progress so we’re hopeful that he’ll be involved on Saturday.

“We’ve got such big games coming up, Saturday is one of them, but as you know the European games are huge so we just have to be guided by him. We’ll push him as much as we can because he’s been really important for us, but we’ll take no risks if he’s not feeling 100 per cent.”

Here, GlasgowWorld has rounded up the early team and injury news ahead of tomorrow league showdown.

Vaclav Cerny (Doubt) - Rangers

Sat out of the Dundee game due to a hamstring injury, but is said to be making positive strides in the right direction working with the medical department. Back in training today (Friday), but remains to be seen if he'll be fit enough to feature.

Elie Youan (Doubt/out) - Hibs

Still struggling with a toe injury and a knee strain. Has been training somewhat stop-start in recent weeks, needing to sit out of sessions occasionally. Last played competitively in the Boxing Day win over Hearts at Tynecastle.

Oscar Cortes (Doubt) - Rangers

Hasn't played a competitive game in months owing to injury, but has been back out on the grass since January. Has been involved in a couple of bounce games but fitness concerns appear to be limiting his first-team involvement at present.

Joe Newell (Out) - Hibs

Attacking midfielder still plagued by a groin injury and won’t return for this game.

Bailey Rice (Doubt) - Rangers

Picked up a knock in the second half at Dens Park but soldiered on to finish the game with all substitutions used. Returning to training on Thursday but will be assessed before a decision is made on his participation.

Nicky Cadden (Doubt) - Hibs

Could be back earlier than expected from a hamstring strain sustained against Celtic last month, which prevented the right-sided player from a potential maiden call-up to the Scotland squad.

Rafael Fernandes (Out) - Rangers

On loan LOSC Lille centre-back has been involved in only one matchday squad under Barry Ferguson and wasn't listed on the team sheet in any of their previous three league games. Unfancied by the interim coaching staff.

Neraysho Kasanwirjo (Out) - Rangers

A serious knee injury sustained back in November has kept him out long term. It's unlikely the versatile Dutch defender will return before the end of the season.