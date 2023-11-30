'Maradona with a salmon' and 'Souness with a glass of red' - Rangers icons joke over Rooney tattoo
The two former Ibrox stars were enjoying some lighthearted banter in the build-up to tonight's Europa League clash.
Rangers can guarantee European football after Christmas tonight as Aris Limassol visit Ibrox for their penultimate Europa League group stage match.
Philippe Clement's side need to beat their Cypriot opponents and hope that Sparta Prague do not win against Real Betis and that will ensure they finish at least second in their group. The match kicks off at 8pm but there are already a few familiar faces in the stadium inside the stadium getting ready for the action.
Former Rangers players Ally McCoist and Derek McInnes are providing the build-up for broadcasters TNT Sports and are also providing coverage for Aberdeen's Europa Conference League clash away to HJK Helsinki. Early into the broadcast saw the entertaining topic of a tattoo which one of the Helsinki players has and it led to some hilarious back and forth between the two ex Ibrox favourites.
Topi Keskinen, a 20-year old winger who plays for the Finnish club, has combined his favourite footballer and favourite hobby and has a picture of Manchester United legend and current Birmingham City boss Wayne Rooney fishing on his arm. This led to McCoist and McInnes being asked what their tattoos would be combing their favourite player with their favourite past time.
McCoist was first to respond to the question with "a picture of Maradonna with a big salmon" while McInnes quipped "I'd probably be Graeme Souness with a glass of red" which drew great laughter from broadcast counterpart McCoist.
Aberdeen are already eliminated from the Europa Conference League with two games still to play and boss Barry Robson has made multiple changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Rangers at Ibrox last weekend. Meanwhile, we're still awaiting team news from Ibrox with coverage of the match on TNT Sports set to being in full once the Aberdeen match in Finland has concluded.