The two former Ibrox stars were enjoying some lighthearted banter in the build-up to tonight's Europa League clash.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rangers can guarantee European football after Christmas tonight as Aris Limassol visit Ibrox for their penultimate Europa League group stage match.

Philippe Clement's side need to beat their Cypriot opponents and hope that Sparta Prague do not win against Real Betis and that will ensure they finish at least second in their group. The match kicks off at 8pm but there are already a few familiar faces in the stadium inside the stadium getting ready for the action.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Rangers players Ally McCoist and Derek McInnes are providing the build-up for broadcasters TNT Sports and are also providing coverage for Aberdeen's Europa Conference League clash away to HJK Helsinki. Early into the broadcast saw the entertaining topic of a tattoo which one of the Helsinki players has and it led to some hilarious back and forth between the two ex Ibrox favourites.

Topi Keskinen, a 20-year old winger who plays for the Finnish club, has combined his favourite footballer and favourite hobby and has a picture of Manchester United legend and current Birmingham City boss Wayne Rooney fishing on his arm. This led to McCoist and McInnes being asked what their tattoos would be combing their favourite player with their favourite past time.

McCoist was first to respond to the question with "a picture of Maradonna with a big salmon" while McInnes quipped "I'd probably be Graeme Souness with a glass of red" which drew great laughter from broadcast counterpart McCoist.