The former Hoops striker doesn't envisage the club shelling out big money on one marquee signing.

Andy Walker has dismissed Celtic's chances of making any £10million signing in the January transfer window - insisting it's more likely they would spend half of that fee on several players.

The former Hoops striker labelled their latest Champions League group stage disappointment "woeful" and "embarrassing" after the Scottish champions were knocked out of the tournament with one game still to play having amassed just a solitary point from five matches (a 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid last month).

Celts manager Brendan Rodgers spoke openly about their need to bring in "genuine quality" over the coming transfer windows in an effort to resolve their dismal recent European record, admitting there are "glaring things that stand out" he wants to address.

However, Sky Sports pundit Walker doesn't believe the Celtic boardroom will alter their recruitment strategy and that supporters pleading for Rodgers to be given the funds to invest big money on one marquee signing is unlikely to happen.

He reckons the Celtic hierarchy are content with dominating Scottish football for the time being and would instead rather Rodgers brought in more than one player at half the price for around £5m or £6m.

"The idea of Celtic going out to spend £10m on a player, I just can't see them doing it," Walker admitted on the GO Radio Football Show. "I honestly think they would regard it as a false economy. It would be one or maybe two players on exorbitant wages and it might not work out.

"You look at some of the other teams in the Champions League spending hundreds of millions and not really getting anywhere. Celtic I think are a club modelled on trying to be dominant domestically but as far as the Champions League is concerned, I mean you look at the record. It's woeful and a wee bit embarrassing.

"You don't see it getting much better any time soon. Brendan Rodgers will take a bit of time to put his own stamp on this team and I am sure he will look to do it as quickly as this window where he is looking to add a bit more quality.

"Celtic got huge money for Jota but maybe didn't reinvest at the level supporters were hoping for. I can see Celtic spending £5m or £6m on a player, maybe even two players. I just don't see them spending £9 or £10m on any one player.