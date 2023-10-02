Rangers identify ‘top target’ to replace Michael Beale as former Chelsea man makes decision
Rangers are in the hunt for a new boss after parting company with Michael Beale
Rangers have identified Graham Potter as the man they want as their new manager. The Scottish Premiership giants are weighing up their options after dismissing Michael Beale on Sunday evening.
According to a report by Football Insider, Potter has emerged as their ‘top target’ but The Sun claim he has already turned them down. He has been out of the dugout since he was sacked by Chelsea in April.
Rangers could see the 48-year-old as someone who would take the club forward. The Glasgow outfit have made a slow start to the new season and were beaten 3-1 on their own patch by Aberdeen last time out.
Potter had a seven-year spell at Östersund in Sweden before Swansea City appointed him in 2018. He then spent a year with the Swans before Brighton and Hove Albion took a gamble on him.
The Solihull-born man, who spent his playing days as a defender for the likes of Birmingham City, Stoke City and West Brom, was a hit during his time at the AMEX Stadium. They won 31.18% of games with him at the helm but lost him when Chelsea came calling in September last year.
Potter’s spell at Stamford Bridge didn’t go to plan though and he was sacked after winning only 12 games out of a possible 31. He has since been considering his options over recent months and is waiting for the right opportunity to jump back into the game.
Rangers need to get their next appointment right as they look to get closer to rivals Celtic. The Ibrox club have had a tough past 12 months or so and need to lift their fans with an exciting new coach.
Potter fits the bill and may feel like he has a point to prove now after his stint at Chelsea. However, it appears he is waiting for a Premier League role.