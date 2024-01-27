Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Philippe Clement believes Rangers fans can expect a frantic end to the January transfer window as he looks to bolster his first-team squad before the deadline.

The Ibrox side managed to grind out a battling 1-0 victory over St Mirren in testing conditions at the SMiSA Stadium in Paisley this afternoon, courtesy of Cyriel Dessers' 12th goal of the season and his third in as many games.

Following the arrival of Ivorian midfielder Mohamed Diomande from FC Nordsjælland on Friday and earlier acquisition of Portuguese striker Fabio Silva on loan from Wolves, Gers boss Clement reckons there will be plenty of activity still to come in the remaining days of the window, both in terms of incomings and outgoings.

The Belgian admits he will working closely with director of football recruitment Nils Koppen, chief executive James Bisgrove and chairman John Bennet right up until the "last second" before the window closes to get deals done.

Brazilian left-back Jefte is expected to become the club's third arrival of the month from Fluminense after an agreement was reached late on Friday evening. Asked on Sky Sports after the win in Paisley if he expects to be busy with ins and outs, Clement stated: "Yes because that’s my job and the job of every manager so we will be busy until the last second probably.

"It’s not just about me and Nils. It’s with a lot of people in the building. We make decisions together and work together. That was one of the reasons I came to Rangers - it’s really transparent and open. Everyone has their opinion and we say things behind closed doors and go out with one opinion."

Clement also explained his decision to substitute Todd Cantwell at half-time against the Buddies for a second consecutive match after the playmaker failed to make any impact during the first-half. The former Norwich City man was replaced by Tom Lawrence before the restart.