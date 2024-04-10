Referee Don Robertson during a pitch inspection ahead of a cinch Premiership match between Dundee and Rangers at the Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

Rangers’ rearranged Scottish Premiership clash with Dundee has been called OFF following a second pitch inspection.

Match referee Don Robertson made his way back out onto the playing surface for a second time at 3.30pm after confirming the pitch was playable following an initial inspection at 11am this morning.

However, with the threat of further heavy rainfall in the Tayside area throughout the course of the afternoon, Robertson has decided to postpone the fixture again after persistent downpours over the course of five hours.

It marks the fifth postponement at Dens Park this season - with SPFL officials understood to be in the middle of an investigation in the last call-off. The clash between the Ibrox side and the Dark Blues was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 17th before the game was cancelled just 90 minutes ahead of kick-off.

A Met Office amber weather warning has been in place and it remains to be seen what the next course of action the SPFL and Scottish FA will take - with several potential alternatives circulating. In the short term, it has been announced the match will now be played next Wednesday, April 17th at 8pm.

Providing an update on the pitch condition at around 12.30pm, Robertson told Sky Sports News: "I've inspected the pitch at 11am. The pitch is playable at the moment. I was asked by the league to come up this morning and conduct that inspection. Obviously, there have been some issues with the pitch recently. I wanted to come up early and have an early sight of the pitch. At the moment, it's playable. I'm quite comfortable that the pitch is playable and safe for the players to play.

"All areas of the pitch including areas where there were concerns a couple of weeks ago when the match was postponed and subsequently. That's the situation just now as we stand. Everyone is aware of the weather forecast for the area this afternoon."

Asked if there remained concerns over certain areas of the pitch as conditions worsen, Robertson continued: "I think so. I think everyone is already aware if the issues Dundee have had with their pitch, certainly recently. There are a couple of areas that as I see it right now it is playable, but they are already quite wet.

"Should the forecast be correct those areas will become more of a concern to us, but forecasts are forecasts and sometimes they are wrong. If it's dry this afternoon, the rain goes off and the pitch is playable just now then it should be playable this evening, but we are in the lap of the gods.