Rangers have slammed Dundee for displaying “negligence and unprofessionalism” after releasing a firmly-worded club statement over the decision to postpone their rearranged Premiership clash for a second time.

And the Ibrox side have demanded immediate action from the SPFL over the farcical state of the playing surface at Dens Park after referee Don Robertson carried out a second pitch inspection at 3.30pm before deeming it unplayable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Light Blues have accused their Tayside opponents of breaching the SPFL rulebook and claim the current condition of their pitch is an embarrassment to Scottish football, supporters and broadcasters alike. It is the FIFTH time this season that Dundee have been forced to postpone games, with a new date for the televised clash scheduled for next Wednesday, April 17th at 8pm on Sky Sports.

A hard-hitting club statement read: “Rangers has written to the SPFL outlining its position following today’s further postponement of the Dundee Scottish Premiership fixture. The negligence and unprofessionalism demonstrated by Dundee Football Club, where they have repeatedly breached SPFL rules, continues to have a damaging effect on the top professional league in the country.

“In a week where record TV viewing figures were recorded for a match in the same competition, and this evening’s game due to be televised again by Sky Sports, this episode is deeply embarrassing and has also been eminently avoidable. Rangers expects the SPFL to take proportionate and decisive action in accordance with its rules, and the club will continue to make representations to them in the strongest possible manner.

“The club has been repeatedly putting forward solutions to the SPFL, which have not been taken up. It has again proposed a solution to the preparation and execution of this rescheduled fixture and is awaiting a response from the SPFL. As things stand, the rescheduled match will be on Wednesday, April 17 at 8pm. The club considers that this matter has been handled incorrectly throughout by both Dundee and the SPFL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At this time, we sympathise fully once again with our supporters, approximately 4000 of whom were looking forward to attending tonight’s game. Having already been left hugely inconvenienced and out of pocket by the first postponement last month, it is entirely unacceptable and disrespectful on the part of Dundee FC to have allowed this situation to have developed again.”

The SPFL have confirmed there is an “ongoing disciplinary process” currently in place regarding pitch issues at the Scot Foam Stadium. Calum Beattie, SPFL chief operating officer said: “The Match Referee has carried out two detailed pitch inspections today and in light of the forecast for heavy rain later today in Dundee, a decision has now been taken that the pitch will not be playable this evening.

Loading....