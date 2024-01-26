Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers are edging closer to signing up-and-coming Brazilian prodigy Jefte from Fluminense in a deal which will finally end the Ibrox club’s month long search for a left-back.

That’s according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano who announced the news on X, formerly twitter. The Italian stated: "Rangers have reached an agreement with Fluminense to sign 2003 born Brazilian left back Jefté. Deal in place, waiting for APOEL to give the green light as he’s on loan in Cyprus. Jefté also agreed on terms with Rangers, contract valid until June 2027."

The 21-year-old is a promising full back from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He progressed through the Fluminense's youth academy, one of the leading teams in Brazil and the current Copa Libertadores holders.

Jefte is yet to feature for the Brazilian outfit, but has enjoyed a fruitful loan spell with Cyprus' most successful team Apoel FC. During the last six months he has been a near ever present in the Cypriot First Division with 18 appearances, whilst also chipping in with three goals and four assists. Transfermarkt claims that Jefte is able to play in both the left back area and in a more advanced wider role when needed. These attacking qualities could make him an asset to the Rangers team in years to come.

His arrival could facilitate the sale of Turkish defender Ridvan Yilmaz, amid continuous speculation surrounding a move to Super Liga champions Galatasaray. Similarly, Borna Barisic faces an uncertain future at Ibrox. The Croatian left back is yet to put pen to paper to a new deal and could leave on a free in the summer if a deal is not signed.

It remains to be seen if both players will still be at the club after the transfer deadline with Gers manager Philippe Clement stating it was crucial that the club kept their options open. He said: "That (left-back) is one position that we have two players. One is at the end of their contract, the other one there is a lot of rumours around.