Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celtic prospect Adam Montgomery has been hit with a devastating injury setback just days after his loan move to fellow Premiership side Motherwell.

The Hoops academy graduate has struggled with various injury issues this term which has heavily hindered his first-team progress. Montgomery was loaned out to League One side Fleetwood Town at the start of the season, but was limited to just three league appearances in an injury plagued six-month loan spell in Lancashire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old was recalled in January and subsequently sent out on loan to Fir Park in the hopes that he would earn further first team experience that would stand him in good stead to one day compete for a starting place at Parkhead.

Montgomery showed great promise on his full debut for the Steelmen last weekend and provided an assist just two minutes into his debut during a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Alloa in the Scottish Cup.

However, his hopes of making an impact at Motherwell have been hampered by a new hamstring injury sustained in training. The Scottish Sun understands that the left-back could be sidelined for a period of three months which will be a huge blow to Motherwell given their recent struggles in the league.

The Celtic defender is now set for scans to detail the severity of the strain, but Well boss Stuart Kettlewell could now be forced to bring in further defensive recruits in the final week of the January transfer window.

Advertisement

Advertisement