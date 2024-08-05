Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag and Rangers manager Philippe Clement | SNS Group

Rangers, Man Utd and Liverpool are amongst the players heading for a summit in Madrid.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers will be joining clubs like Man Utd and Liverpool at a transfer summit on Monday.

A Champions League third round qualifier with Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday is on the mind of boss Philippe Clement, but transfer work continues behind the scenes. He is keen to bolster his squad after a stalemate with Hearts on the opening day of the season displayed deficiencies in his team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having previously attended TransferRoom summits, a representative of Rangers will represent the club in Madrid at the latest one on August 5th. They will join 100s of clubs and a selection of top agencies from all over the world at the organisation's Deal Day event.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Juventus are amongst the clubs attending alongside Rangers. CEO of TransferRoom, Jonas Ankersen, says it gives team like the Premiership a chance to get involved with direct negotiations and provides platforms for major transfer moves.

He said: “In the summer transfer window time is precious. This is the opportunity for clubs and agents to hold weeks' worth of transfer talks on a global scale in just one day. Every handshake could seal a game-changing move.

“Clubs and agents will hold direct negotiations through a series of one-to-one meetings and expand their network with exclusive networking opportunities at a pivotal time, so they can get ahead of the competition and get deals done fast.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TransferRoom is a transfer marketplace that is utilised by more than 800 clubs from 100-plus leagues in 60-plus countries, and over 500 trusted agencies. It tells decision-makers at clubs which players are available and what another club is looking for, and they can get in contact through a messaging system.

Players can also be pitched to other clubs searching for something specific. In 2021, the platform welcomed agents to the fold, which has helped build links and trust between them and clubs, as well as helping them to make moves in the market.