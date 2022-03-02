The Welsh internationalist has missed the Light Blues last three games due to injury problems

Rangers have reportedly informed Juventus they are NOT prepared to sign Aaron Ramsey on a permanent basis, just 31 days after arriving at Ibrox on loan until the end of the season.

The midfielder has played only 94 minutes for the Scottish champions since completing his January deadline day move, with fitness problems continuing to plague the Welsh international.

Ramsey has been ruled out of three successive games and will sit out of this evening’s Premiership match against St Johnstone at McDairmid Park.

Aaron Ramsey's only starting appearance for Rangers so far came in a Scottish Cup tie at Annan Athletic on February 12. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The 31-year-old has started just one game for the Gers against Annan Athletic in the Scottish Cup and hasn’t featured since making a late substitute appearance in the Europa League first-leg win over Borussia Dortmund almost a fortnight ago.

Light Blues manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst admitted the timeline of his return to competitive action remains unclear.

The Dutchman said: “Hopefully (Aaron) will join the team very soon, he is already working out on the pitch again. He is very disappointed and looking forward to a return.”

Ramsey is believed to be on a substantial wage in the region of £400,000 a week with the Italian giants but his fitness troubles have meant that Juventus have paid a staggering £7,000 for every minute he has played for Rangers.

The Serie A outfit are covering the majority of the ex-Arsenal star’s wage packet during his time in Glasgow, with the Gers retaining an option to tie Ramsey down to a long-term deal in the summer.

Rangers' Aaron Ramsey has been ruled out of the Europa League second leg clash against Borussia Dortmund at Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

However, according to Tuttosport, Ibrox officials are said to have already told the Turin club they will NOT offer Ramsey a permanent contract.

With his Juventus career all but over, a return to Italy would mark a definitive point on Ramsey’s future.

Meanwhile, Darren Fletcher reckons Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo is progressing well at Rangers, despite his lack of minutes in recent weeks.

The 19-year-old winger made a temporary switch to Ibrox to boost their title prospects but he has struggling to recapture the form that earned him a €25million move from Atalanta to Old Trafford.

Diallo scored on his Rangers debut against Ross County but has failed to nail down a regular spot in van Bronckhorst’s starting line-up since then.

However, the Ivory Coast international netted a brace in a bounce match with Brentford last week and Man United technical director Fletcher believes his move has been a success.

Amad Diallo of Rangers. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Speaking to The Athletic, he said: “We currently have 13 young players and academy prodcuts on loan and playing regularly in other divisions or leagues.

“Hopefully we’ll see players like Brandon Williams, Teden Mengi, Jimmy Garner, Ethan Laird, Tahiti Chong and Amad Diallo reap the benefits of that.