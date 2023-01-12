The 20-year-old is a product of the Gheorghe Hagi Football Academy based in Ovidiu

Rangers are reportedly among a host of British clubs keeping tabs on talented Romanian under-21 international Alexi Pitu.

The skilful German-born winger, who plays for Liga I table toppers FCV Farul Constanta in his homeland, is being closely monitored by multiple English Premier League clubs, according to outlet FootballTransfers.

Advertisement

The Ibrox club have been linked with a move for the 20-year-old after they were made aware of his talents. The Romanian Super Cup winner signed a three-year contract extension with the club last summer and has already made over 85 first-team appearances in his fledgling career.

Rangers manager Michael Beale has won his first three games in charge by a single-goal margin. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

A product of the Gheorghe Hagi Football Academy, Pitu can play anywhere across the front three and became the youngest Romanian player to appear in the Europa League at the age of 16 for previous club Viitorul Constanța during the 2018/19 season.

He was reunited with Barcelona and Real Madrid legend Hagi - father of current Rangers playmaker Ianis - in 2021 at Farul and has enjoyed a successful campaign so far, scoring five goals and adding five assists to help his team-mates to the summit of Romania’s top division.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Ryan Kent’s long-term future in doubt, Pitu could be viewed as a possible replacement if the Englishman does leave the Light Blues in the summer. Farul are understood to be bracing themselves for transfer interest this month but have yet to receive any bids for the right-footed player.

Pitu has been a capped at various youth levels on the international stage and is renowned as one of his country’s most exciting prospects. Scouting youth coach ‘AlexScout’ described Pitu as “an elegant and technical player but not explosive.”

Meanwhile, reports in England suggest Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell is ‘expected’ to move to Ibrox this month.

Advertisement

English Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers are said to have had a £1.5million bid knocked back for the 24-year-old yesterday but the Lancashire Telegraph dismissed those claims as being ‘wide of the mark’.

Cantwell, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Bournemouth, is free to hold talks with other clubs in January with his contract expiring at the end of the season and GlasgowWorld understands that Rangers will attempt to secure him on a permanent deal for a cut-price transfer fee.

Advertisement