The governing body described the anti-woke banner displayed by Rangers supporters against Fenerbahce as ‘racist and/or discriminatory’

Rangers have released a furious statement after incurring a UEFA fine for a Union Bears banner display during their Europa League last-16 tie against Fenerbahce that has been described as “racist and/or discriminatory”.

Ibrox chiefs have called out the ultras group who were the culprits for unfurling the anti-woke message which said: said: "Keep woke foreign ideologies out - defend Europe" during the quarter-final second leg shootout victory over the Turkish side last week.

There actions have been labelled “shameful” and “embarrassing” with European football’s governing body charging the Ibrox club as a result.

Rangers confirmed in a statement it was “deeply saddening and frankly embarrassing that the club is now set to face significant sanctions for the actions of a very small minority.”

They added: “Rangers is a modern, progressive football club and we are fiercely proud of our diverse playing squads, workforce and support, For the club to be charged with such a matter in 2025 is shameful and the disdain for those responsible will be shared by the overwhelming majority of our supporters.

“This charge will bring consequences for the club, while the club are also working to identify those responsible and will ensure they also face consequences. For the avoidance of doubt, if you do not believe in 2025 that absolutely everyone is welcome to follow Rangers, whether at Ibrox or away, then Rangers is not the club for you and you should disassociate yourself with the club immediately.”

Rangers also fined for throwing of objects

UEFA has also punished the Govan outfit for the throwing of objects during the home clash against Fenerbahce and the blocking of passageways.

The Rangers statement continued: “This senseless and criminal behaviour has no place in sport, nor in society. Again, if you think such behaviour is acceptable, you are not welcome at Rangers matches.”

Rangers highlighted their own players and staff were “targeted with missiles” during Sunday's Old Firm derby win at Celtic Park, adding: “This is becoming a regular occurrence, not just at Rangers matches but across stadia in Scotland.

“Focusing on Ibrox, however, there was a widely-reported incident in the January Old Firm game, while at the recent game with Motherwell, one of our own supporters was hit and injured by an object thrown towards the away end.”