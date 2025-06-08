Transfer movement could occur in both directions between Ibrox and Elland Road this summer after the 49ers completed their takeover of Rangers

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers’ new American owners have pledged substantial investment into the club with new head coach Russell Martin handed an immediate £20m cash injection to oversee their transfer plans.

49ers Enterprises, who are also majority shareholders of newly-promoted English Premier League side Leeds United, completed a high-profile takeover of the Ibrox club last month and that has fuelled moves and speculation over the potential arrival of several new signings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Light Blues have already been credited with an interest a couple of Leeds players, while Martin has a decision to make over the future of some of Rangers top assets. Here, we take a closer look at five transfers that could be done between both clubs this summer.

Jack Harrison

Versatile attacking midfielder/winger could be on the lookout for a new club this summer after falling out of favour at Elland Road. Can blow hot and cold at times, but has proven he can operate at a decent level. Boasts a decent profile having played in the Premier League for numerous years, but is unlikely to feature much next season after being loaned to Everton last term. A player Leeds might look to loan out again or sell on a permanent basis. Capable of being a difference-maker on his day and fits a similar mould to Ryan Kent.

Mohamed Diomande

Ivorian midfield enforcer has been tipped to reach the top level and is a target for Premier League side Everton. Known for his technical ability, Diomande cost Rangers £4.3 million from Danish outfit FC Nordsjaelland, but has lacked consistency at times. Chipped in with six goals and nine assists in 54 appearances last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Illan Meslier

Looks to be heading for a summer exit amid an ongoing saga that led manager Daniel Farke to make the bold call to drop the French goalkeeper after a series of errors last season. Has yet to attract any bids, but his future looks set to lie elsewhere with Farke expected to hunt for a new number one.

Hamza Igamane

Rangers are bracing themselves for bids for the Moroccan hitman, who has been interesting Everton and French outfit Strasbourg in recent weeks. His form in his debut season at Ibrox earned him senior international recognition for the first time. Only 22 and still has a lot to learn, but is a wanted man with Sevilla and Marseille among other clubs linked with a transfer swoop. Could Leeds join the race for his signature?

Largie Ramazani

Rangers have been monitoring the exciting winger closely just 12 months after joining the Yorkshire giants from Spanish side Almeria last summer for £10 million. No talks have been held yet between both parties, but Ramazani has struggled for consistent game time in the EFL Championship. Has shown glimpses of his talent after starting seven league games last term, but won’t be happy to remain a peripheral figure.