Rangers linked attacker completes move to EFL Championship club

The former Sunderland man had also been linked with Premier League side Fulham in recent weeks but has instead signed for West Brom.

Rangers will kick off their 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season this weekend with Michael Beale’s side having been one of the most active clubs in Scotland during the current transfer window.

Eight players have already arrived at Ibrox including multiple new strikers such as Cyriel Dessers, Sam Lammers and Danilo. With all that firepower brought in, it wont come as too much of a blow to the Ibrox faithful that they may have missed out on another forward who had also been linked with a move to Glasgow.

Former Sunderland striker Josh Maja, who was previously with French club Bordeaux and had spent time on loan at Fulham and Stoke City, was touted as a potential new recruit for the Gers. However, the Nigerian international has instead completed a move to EFL Championship side West Brom.

The Baggies confirmed the news earlier today with the 24-year old signing a three year contract at The Hawthorns. Albion Head Coach, Carlos Corberán, said: “I am happy to have Josh here at the club. It was an important aim of ours to reinforce this position during the summer. We have done so with a player who has a big desire to succeed.

“Josh has international and Premier League experience and his skills compliment Brandon Thomas-Asante in a way which means they can play together or on their own. He drops deep to build attacks and also has good instincts in the box. Josh has been working hard while he has been a free agent this summer but will still need some time with our staff to make sure he is ready to face the challenge of games. We will work with him to manage this process.”