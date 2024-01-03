A Scottish Premiership boss has given praised to a striker linked with Rangers, believing him to be superior to Alfredo Morelos.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ever outspoken David Martindale had some very positive words to say about Rangers-linked striker Lawrence Shankland following Hearts' victory over his team, in which Shankland scored. He believes that he can outgrow his current club and also believes that he is a better player than former Gers favourite Alfredo Morelos.

He estimated that Shankland is worth 'four or five million pound' and described him as a 'match-winner'. So far this season, Shankland has 13 Scottish Premiership goals from 21 games - he has also managed to notch up a solitary assist in Scotland's top division so far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers are interested in bringing the player to the Ibrox Stadium in the January transfer window - however, if Martindale's glowing assessment is anything to go by, he certainly won't come cheap.

What did Livingston head coach David Martindale say about Lawrence Shankland?

In a post match interview, Martindale waxed lyrical on Shankland, saying: "I genuinely think Shankland was the difference in the game [against Livingston]. He must be worth four or five million pound. The top end of the park was the difference and Hearts have got a match-winner in their team [Shankland].

"I look at him and compare him. He's completely different from Kyogo [Furuhashi] but he's slightly like [Alfredo] Morelos. Lawrence has more in his overall game and a better mentality. When Morelos was at his prime, it's a tough one but I'm probably taking Lawrence. He doesn't have any temperament problems. I'd love to see him, as a football fan, go and progress.