Here’s everything you need to know about the hotly anticipated League Cup clash

As the Rangers support turn on Russell Martin, the Royal Blues now gear up to face Hibs in the Premier Sports Cup.

Things didn’t end well for the Rangers boss the last time an Edinburgh side came to Ibrox, as Hearts won 2-0 on Saturday. Lawrence Shankland scored a brace to win it for The Jambos, who hadn’t won a top flight league match in Govan for over 20 years before the weekend. Gers fans voiced their frustrations after the game and were continuously singing the name of Nico Raskin, who appears to be out of favour with Martin.

For Hibs, they head to Govan full of confidence as David Gray’s men still remain unbeaten in the League. They found themselves 3-1 down to Dundee United at the weekend but managed to salvage a point. In a match that could result in a managerial sacking, here’s a look at everything you need to know about the upcoming League Cup fixture:

When and where is Rangers vs Hibs?

The match will take place at Ibrox Park on Saturday, 20th September. Kick off is scheduled for the slightly unusual time of 17:45 BST, due to television rights.

Will Rangers vs Hibs be shown on TV?

Yes, the match will be shown live on Premier Sports 1, with coverage starting at 17:15. If you are not already subscribed to Premier Sports, you can do so here. Prices start from £10.99.

Rangers fans worldwide can also watch the game on Rangers TV.

How did Rangers and Hibs get to the quarter final stage?

As both clubs had European Qualifiers at the start of the season, neither Rangers nor Hibs had to go through the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

In the last 16, Rangers beat Alloa Athletic 4-2 at Ibrox in a slightly unconvincing display against third tier opponents. Hibs defeated Livingston by two goals to nil in the previous round.

A place at Hampden is at stake for the victors. The semi-finals are scheduled for the weekend of November 1st/2nd. The final will take place on Sunday, 14th December.

What is the team news ahead of Rangers vs Hibs?

After his absolute shocker against Hearts, Nasser Djiga is set to be dropped from the Rangers side. The Wolves loanee looked like a fish out of water at the back last weekend as Shankland had his number all game. Deadline Day addition, Derek Cornelius will most likely take his place.

Joe Rothwell is a doubt for the Light Blues as he went off injured against the Jambos. After coming on as a substitute himself, the former Leeds United man looked lively in the match but suffered a knock after 20 minutes of game time. Dujon Sterling remains out with an achilles tendon injury.

For the Hibees, Joe Newell remains out with a groin injury. Josh Mulligan looked set for an Ibrox move in the summer from Dundee but ended up at Easter Road. The in-form midfielder is expected to start on Saturday.