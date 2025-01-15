Rangers loanee leaves new club raving about him after magic moment following January transfer move
A Rangers loanee is thriving at his new club as he scores his first goal for them.
Robbie Fraser has played senior minutes under Philippe Clement at Ibrox this season, including in the Old Firm against Celtic and vs Tottenham in Europa League action. Now he has been loaned to the Scottish Championship for the rest of the campaign at David Martindale’s Livingston.
He has left plenty at Almondvale delighted with a magic midweek moment, scoring the winner in a 2-1 win over Airdrie that keeps the Lions well in the title race mix. Martindale says it’s the type of moment that the Rangers loanee was signed for.
Martindale said: "That was one of the reasons I brought Robbie in. He was involved in a lot of our good play and I thought he and Cristian (Montano) teamed up really well down the left hand side.
"You could see how much it meant to Robbie, which was nice. It's as if he's been in with us since last year. It meant a lot to him to get that goal. It was a good three points and I thought we started the game well before being a wee bit slack at times.
“I thought we had more than enough chance to win the game and that's a part where we probably need to do better as a group. We lacked a wee bit of composure in the final third so as much as I felt we deserved to win the game, we created enough chances for the game to be a wee bit easier."
Fans were also left loving the display. One said “He was superb , well deserved man of the match , wee speedy Gonzales.” Another commented “Gaffer...... can we keep him..... please.” One more fan added “Can we start a fund to raise money to have him permanently, please?”
