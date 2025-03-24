The Liverpool legend has been backed to arrive at Rangers alongside an ex-Man Utd, Chelsea and Tottenham manager.

Rangers legend Graeme Souness has been backed to make a sizzling return to Ibrox- joined by an iconic manager dripping with EPL fame.

The former player-manager keeps close tabs on his former club and was recently spotted at Ibrox for interim manager Barry Ferguson’s first home game, a defeat to Motherwell earlier this month. It’s been a positive time for the club since, knocking Fenerbahce out the Europa League and winning the Old Firm vs Celtic.

Uncertainty long-term remains with a San Francisco 49ers-backed takeover in the works and no permanent manager. Derek Ferguson, brother of interim boss Barry, would love to see Souness walk back through the doors at Ibrox.

After a band of former players in Ferguson, Billy Dodds, Neil McCann and Allan McGregor’s recent returns, he reckons Souness’ mentality is exactly what the club could benefit from. He was previously part of the process that ended with the managerial hiring of Philippe Clement in 2023.

Why Rangers going back to Graeme Souness makes sense

Ferguson told Ibrox News: “Souness brings an aura and a wealth of experience. It’s exactly the type of calibre of person we need at the club. I think he misjudged Rangers when he first arrived, but he learned very quickly. He knows the club inside out and he’s very passionate.

“He’s the type of person we need; someone with a passion but is also clever enough. This is why a lot of fans are being into the fact that Barry, [Billy] Dodds, [Neil] McCann and [Allan] McGregor are involved.

“The club have been crying out for this for years. Whether Barry is going to be in charge or not next season, get him involved. I’ve been saying for the past few years that Souness should be in a position behind the scenes. Clement may have felt threatened by his presence, but I’m of the opposite view. If you have someone with that experience and knowledge, get them on board.”

Jose Mourinho to Ibrox alongside Souness

Why have one fiery character when you can have two. Fenerbahce boss Mourinho made claims prior to the Rangers clash in Europe that he’d be open to managing either side of the Old Firm one day. Ferguson sees no harm in bringing the man famed down south for stints at Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United along for the ride.

He added on Ibrox News: “Why not? I was watching that interview with my boy, and as soon as he gave an inclination he would be interested, we both looked at each other. But do you know something? I can see the scenario of him being appointed as well. With the takeover and everything that comes with it, what an appointment that would be. That would be absolutely incredible.

“At the same time, I don’t know if he’s just playing mind games as well. He mentioned he loved everything about the Celtic and Rangers game he watched recently. He was excited by that. By my god, I’d be excited by that. Because of Europe, which Rangers compete in yearly, that’ll catch the eye. So why not guys of Mourinho’s calibre coming in and helping Rangers catch up with Celtic?”