The former Gers defender was a key part of Ipswich's journey back to the top tier of English football | SNS Group

A former Rangers defender has already aired where he wants his next contract - just weeks after completing a deadline day transfer.

George Edmundson completed a season-long loan move from Ipswich Town to Middlesbrough on the final day of the transfer window. He joined the Tractor Boys from Rangers in 2021 and played a key role in their ascent from League One all the way back to the Premier League.

A centre-back, he joined Rangers in 2019 during the Steven Gerrard era at Ibrox and made 17 appearances before his exit. He scored two goals, including a memorable strike against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League prior to football going behind closed doors due to the Covid pandemic.

He’s now looking to earn himself a permanent Middlesbrough shot and even though he is only just shy of a couple of weeks on from making a deadline day move, Edmundson has his next switch lined up.

There is a desire for that to be a permanent Boro move. Speaking to BBC Tees, he said: "I'm used to competition for places at the back.

"I've always backed myself, but I've got to train hard to get in the team and make it my shirt to lose. I'm playing for a contract, whether that's here, Ipswich or somewhere else. Obviously I've only been here two weeks, but I'd love to stay at Boro."

It’s been all change at Rangers since his exit. From the squad that was there in the 19/20 season when Edmundson first arrived, only James Tavernier and Ianis Hagi remain after Connor Goldson, Ryan Jack and Borna Barisic left in the summer.