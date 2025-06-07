Russell Martin has been appointed the new manager of Rangers following the 49ers Enterprises takeover.

Russell Martin is ready to get stuck into the action as the new Rangers manager and has addressed what he is hoping to achieve during his time at the club.

The former Scotland defender has arrived at Ibrox as part of this new chapter in Rangers’ history. Following the finalised takeover, 49ers Enterprises made a decision on who will spearhead the Light Blues into next season and beyond.

Martin beat other high profile candidates for the job, including former title-winning manager Steven Gerrard, and Carlo Ancelotti’s son Davide. Bringing in Martin was the first major move from Rangers’ new US owners. After sifting through the list of candidates, the club decided on the 39-year-old, who spent a short loan stint at Ibrox during his playing career. He has signed a three-year contract with his new side.

What has Russell Martin said about joining Rangers?

Martin was sacked by English club Southampton back in December, who sat bottom of the Premier League table with just one win in 16 games. Ahead of his first season in charge at Ibrox, he was asked about closing the gap on Celtic, who enjoyed a runaway 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season.

“I want us to keep improving and be the best version of ourselves that we can be,” Martin told Sky Sports News. “We have to win, and we have to win a lot. I think history shows you that when Rangers are performing and have momentum and energy, with a team of clarity and belief, it can lead to anything and to big success.

“That's what I want, so I'm here, I want to be here to win things and to feel that here, and I hope we can do that.”

Russell Martin highlights what Rangers need

After a mixed run of form under both Philippe Clement and Barry Ferguson, Rangers finished the season sitting 17 points behind champions Celtic. The Light Blues suffered a number of frustrating results through the term, including a significant defeat to St Mirren at Ibrox and their exit from the Scottish Cup at the hands of Queen’s Park.

After finishing the season without any silverware and significantly behind their Old Firm rivals, Martin knows what he needs to deliver to the club and the fans to get Rangers back on their feet.

“The club needs new energy, it needs a fresh start. It's been a tough time for the club and Rangers fans over the last however many years,” he continued. “I think this will bring some fresh energy, it will bring some stability and it will hopefully bring a really exciting team on the pitch. That's the end product and that's what we all want, a team that wins and wins in a certain way and with a culture and environment that we all feel really aligned with and proud of.”

Martin also confirmed there will be ‘one or two’ new signings coming through the door ahead of their Champions League qualifier.

“There is a few positions where we'll need to strengthen fairly quickly and fairly early on. I'm also willing to be surprised and I'm open to being surprised by some of the players we have here. We'll need some help before that game for sure, but until we get in here and assess everyone, how many we'll need before the game or how realistic that is because football and the business and transfer window can be difficult. I'm pretty sure by then we'll have one or two people [in], to help us add to the group.”