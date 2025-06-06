Here are some of the latest transfer headlines when it comes to Rangers and Celtic

Rangers and Celtic are looking to kick up their transfer business as we enter the month of June.

The Light Blues are firmly in their new era and have appointed Russell Martin as their next head coach. His attentions will soon turn to recruitment to overhaul an under performing playing squad, backed by new sporting director Kevin Thelwell and fresh owners 49ers Enterprises plus Andrew Cavenagh.

Celtic won’t be too bothered by news out of Ibrox as their focus remains on fine tuning their side that won a double under Brendan Rodgers last season. Still, business can be expected out of Glasgow’s east end this summer transfer window. Here is the latest when it comes to Rangers and Celtic.

Transfer warning sent to Celtic

The Hoops have been linked with several left-back’s this summer, with Kieran Tierney arriving but Greg Taylor likely heading out the other way. One of them is Keita Kosugi, a Japanese star who has displayed potential with Djurgårdens IF in Sweden. Their sporting director, however, has warned they are in a bulky cash position when it comes to their ‘prominent asset’ and others.

Bosse Andersson told Expressen: “It depends a bit on what happens. We look at all our team parts in the short and long term. Money is not a problem. We have built incredible security and we seem to have an incredible flow with players that we have previously sold. We don't have a problem with liquidity, but that's not what will determine whether we win football matches. It's about making long-term and wise decisions. That's the important thing.

“Three players have appeared there (in the European Games). Tobias Gulliksen was chosen as the best young player. Keita Kosugi has been prominent and Tokmac Nguen was in the team of the tournament. It is clear that we have that with us in the transfer window. – But it is completely impossible to know what will happen. We are not negotiating at the moment. As long as they are Djurgårds players, that is what we plan for. But of course we have a backup for that.”

Rangers backed to sign Jamie Vardy

Pundit Keith Wyness reckons Rangers would be a great landing spot for veteran free agent Jamie Vardy. The striker is out of contract after leaving Leicester City and has been linked to Ibrox, with the ex-Aberdeen, Everton and Aston Villa CEO prepared to let go his belief system to back a deal.

He said to Football Insider: “It would go against all my rules, but I would say for Rangers, Jamie Vardy is a perfect fit. think Scottish football would not be too distressing for him. I think he would shine, and they’d save him for the big games against the top clubs. He can perform. I think he would be a real goalscorer in the Scottish Premiership and he’d love it.

“He’s a character as well, and I think he’d fit in well in Scotland – he’d score goals for fun up there. For Rangers, for the next couple of seasons while they rebuild, I think he’s a great stop-gap measure. I don’t know what his commercial demands will be, but I think he’d fancy it for a season or two as well.”