The German boss initially rejected the Ibrox club but has performed a U-turn after talks were reignited on Sunday evening

Rangers have officially announced Danny Rohl as the club’s new permanent manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal - just a few hours after being photographed arriving at Glasgow Airport to finalise his appointment.

After a lengthy three-week recruitment process to find Russell Martin’s successor which saw moves for leading candidates Steven Gerrard and Kevin Muscat collapse, the new Ibrox hierarchy - led by Andrew Cavenagh and Paraag Marathe - have turned to the 36-year-old German to resolve their current struggles.

The former Sheffield Wednesday boss has taken over the hotseat in Govan ahead of this week's Europa League tie away in Bergen to face SK Brann. Rohl initially rejected Rangers after informing the club last week that he no longer wished to be considered for the role.

He reportedly impressed the Gers delegation during an interview, but the dramatic collapse of Muscat’s return to Glasgow on Sunday night led to talks being reignited between both parties.

What Danny Rohl had said after Rangers appointment

He told the club's website: “It is a huge privilege to be taking on the role of Head Coach at such an incredible club, recognised around the world.

“I know it has been a difficult start to the season, but there is still so much to play for in four competitions, and my staff and I will give it everything to reward the supporters and the club.

“The expectations here are clear. The fans want to see results now - my mentality and experience is to think in exactly the same way and I have belief in the players that we can achieve this.

“We have no time to waste, we start straight away. I respect that trust is earned and understand we have to give the supporters confidence in what we are doing by showing it on the pitch from the start.

“The expectations are huge and I love this challenge because I set high standards for myself and the team too. Rangers is built on a tradition of hard work, unity and success - that is exactly what you will get from me and what I want my team to represent for all of you.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the squad and getting down to work ahead of Thursday’s game away to Brann.”

What chairman Andrew Cavenagh has said

Cavenagh commented: “We’re very pleased to welcome Danny to Rangers, an ambitious coach who shares the club’s hunger for progress and success. His experience at elite level, in high pressure environments, makes him a strong fit for what we expect here.

“We know the past few months have been challenging, but our focus has always been on getting the right person, who is ready to immediately embrace this football club and the demands that come with it.

“Danny impressed us with his vision, his character, and his understanding of what Rangers stands for. We believe he can help restore pride, momentum, and ultimately success.”

Rohl started his coaching journey with RB Leipzig and held assistant manager positions at Southampton, Bayern Munich and the German national team prior to striking out on his own for the first time at Sheffield Wednesday.