The latest Glasgow rival headlines following the final Scottish Premiership games of the year.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic enjoyed a 4-0 win over St Johnstone to further extend their lead at the top of the tree. The two Glasgow rivals will meet in their first clash of 2025 on January 2nd. Ahead of the derby, we’ve taken a look at some of the latest news and transfer rumour stories.

Barry Robson takes on new managerial role

Ex-Celtic favourite Barry Robson has started a new chapter in his managerial career as head coach of Raith Rovers. The 46-year-old was sacked by Aberdeen back in January after a tough run of form and he has been out of a position for almost 11 months.

Robson becomes the third Rovers manager of the season following the dismissal of Ian Murray, and Neill Collins’ decision to leave to join USL side Sacramento Republic after they activated his compensation clause.

Raith Rovers have announced Robson on a two-and-a-half year deal and state that his experience, passion and vision ‘set him apart from a strong list of candidates’. The former midfielder represented Celtic at playing level between 2008 and 2010 before moving to Middlesbrough.

After spells with the Vancouver Whitecaps and Sheffield United, Robson returned to Scotland and retired with Aberdeen in 2016, taking on a coaching position with the Dons. Raith Rovers are currently sixth in the Scottish Championship standings, 18 points below league leaders Falkirk.

Trabzonspor ‘in touch’ with Rangers ace

As the January window approaches, rumours are starting to accelerate around the future of Rıdvan Yılmaz. The defender is currently on the radar of Trabzonspor and manager Şenol Güneş is ‘hoping to pursue’ the signing of Yılmaz in the new year.

A new update has since emerged, reporting that the Turkish giants have ‘been in touch’ with Rangers regarding the player’s availability. Futbol Anadolu (via Rangers Review) claim that Trabzonspor are ‘preparing to make a move’ for the 23-year-old, who has divided both fan and professional opinions lately.

Yılmaz has missed a bulk of this season due to injury but even when fit, he has struggled for regular minutes on the pitch. The Turkey international has just two Scottish Premiership starts under his belt so far this term, having fallen out of favour to summer signing Jefté.

Güneş is already familiar with Yılmaz too, having managed the left-back’s former club Beşiktaş on two different occasions.