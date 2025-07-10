'I just want to play' - Rangers new boy reacts to Ibrox transfer move

Rangers are preparing for the start of the new 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season

Rangers are busy on the recruitment front as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of the new campaign. Russell Martin was picked as their permanent replacement for Philippe Clement following Barry Ferguson’s spell in caretaker charge. He is keen to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad with some reinforcements.

The Gers have the chance to bring in some more players over the next couple of months. They also have the opportunity to let individuals head out the exit door as well if needed. That would help free up space and funds to pave the way for acquisitions.

Rangers new boy Nasser Djiga reacts to move

Rangers have landed Nasser Djiga on loan from Wolves. He will spend the whole season with the Gers. The defender has been given the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis by his parent club to get some experience under his belt.

He has said: “I am very happy to join Rangers, it is one of the biggest clubs in Scotland and in Europe. I will try to give everything, to play every game and I think it is the best team for me. I just want to play and enjoy football with the team."

Martin added: “Nasser is someone who, despite still only being 22, has garnered valuable experience in both the UEFA Champions League and Premier League. We believe he has all the attributes required to thrive here at Rangers in the upcoming campaign and I am looking forward to working with him.”

What will Nasser Djiga offer Rangers?

Rangers have signed Djiga to boost their defensive department. He will give them more competition and depth at the back. In addition, he gives Martin something different to pick from.

The Burkina Faso international, who has six caps under his belt so far, started his career at Vitesse. He rose up through their academy ranks and was a regular at various different youth levels. The centre-back broke into the first-team of the Eredivisie outfit as a teenager and played 40 league games.

FC Basel came calling for his signature in 2021 and he spent three years on the books of the Swiss giants. The 6ft 4inc man made 22 appearances in all competitions for the Swiss Super League club, as well as having loan spells away at Nimes and Red Star Belgrade to get some experience under his belt. He then linked up with the latter on a permanent basis before Wolves swooped in.

Djiga joined Wolves back in January and penned a contract running until 2030. He didn’t get as much game time as he wanted to last term at Molineux, hence why he has now been allowed to leave for Rangers. His switch to Glasgow is a chance to get some regular minutes and show what he can do.

Martin will want his team to compete for the title with Celtic. They have a lot of work to do if they are to bridge the gap. The Gers will also be looking to be more competitive in Europe.